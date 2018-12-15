2018-19 MAC Men’s Basketball Game Previews: Dec. 16

Another day, another strong slate of games in the land of #MACsketball as we have a pair of compelling games this Sunday. First, we have the Bowling Green Falcons playing host to Findlay (DII) in a MAC vs. G-MAC match-up at 4 p.m. BG has had an up-and-down season at 5-5 and would like to build some momentum with only a few non-conference games left on the schedule. Meanwhile, the Oilers (ranked #14 in the country in Division II) are 8-1 on the year with the loss coming on the road at conference foe Cedarville.

Justin Turner leads the Falcons with 18.9 points per game while Demajeo Wiggins averages a double-double with 15 PPG and 12.9 rebounds per game. BG is sound defensively as they have a +12.2 average rebounding margin but it isn’t as strong on the offensive end as it has shot under 31% from beyond the arc and has a -2.2 average turnover margin. On the other hand, Findlay boasts a double-double machine of their own in Alex White (18.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG) while also shooting over 47% from the field and having a +3 average turnover margin.

At 7 p.m., we have the Miami RedHawks hitting the road to take on Northern Kentucky. Miami has a 6-4 record with losses to the likes of Butler and Xavier in addition to dropping a couple of games to talented mid-major squads in the Islands of Bahamas Showcase. The ‘Hawks have won four of their last five contests and look to sustain this success as they get ready for MAC play in the coming weeks. NKU will be a tough game as the Norsemen are 8-3 on the year with a double-overtime win over Northern Illinois but they have dropped their last two games.

Nike Sibande leads the Red and White with 16.7 PPG while Darrian Ringo has been playing outstanding basketball with a .438 field goal percentage, 5.6 assists per game, and 25 steals. As a team, Miami is playing sustainable basketball by shooting nearly 47% from the floor, having a +5.9 average rebounding margin, and positive margins in turnovers and blocks per game. However, NKU has four players averaging double-figures in scoring with Drew McDonald leading the way with 18.4 PPG and 9.3 RPG. The Norsemen are potent on offense (48.3% shooting from the floor, 36.4% from the three-point line with over 26 shots from that range per game) and are pretty stellar on defense (allowed 37.7% from the floor; 28.6% from three-point land, and have registered 38.4 RPG, 82 steals, and 48 blocks).