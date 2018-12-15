MAC Men’s Basketball Recap: 12/15/18

This Saturday was a big day for MAC Men’s shootyhoops, and it went fairly well. This was almost one of the greatest days in conference history.

Ohio Bobcats 63, Detroit Mercy Titans 61

The Bobcats both showed their youth and their ability in this contest. Ohio built a big lead in the second half, only to let Detroit Mercy back into the game. A Teyvion Kirk three at the buzzer avoided catastrophe. This isn’t a team I would sleep on later in the year.

The Broncos led for most of the first half. Charles Mathews gave the Wolverines the lead just before half. The Broncos kept within striking distance the rest of the game, but could not quite close the gap. The Wolverines did a good job keeping the two leading Broncos in check, however that freed up Michael Flowers to score 31.

The Bulls would build a big lead, only to allow Southern Illinois back into the game. Buffalo might have been peaking ahead to their game against Syracuse. Nick Perkins led the Bulls with 20 points and 11 rebounds. C.J. Massinburg added 14.

In spite of a valiant comeback by Daniel Utomi and company, Marshall was able to hold off the Zips in an instant classic.

After leading early, the Golden Flashes went cold in the first half, allowing a hot shooting Cardinals team to build a commanding lead. The Flashes fought back some, but could not make up the large deficit.

Toledo Rockets Rockets 84, MTSU 62

Marreon Jackson led the Rockets with 17 as they moved to 10-1 on the season.