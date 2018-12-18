Five Things Learned: Eastern Michigan Vs. Georgia Southern

Eastern Michigan made it to the Camellia Bowl this year and they almost did something they haven’t done in over 30 years by almost winning it. If they had made a stop on fourth and long, they would have been celebrating a bowl win. Instead, they add to their total of losing games by one score.

Mike Glass III is an exciting player to watch.

It’s a good thing he’s a junior, because that likely means he will be returning next season. It seemed like when he was playing that Eastern Michigan’s offense was at another level. He added another wrinkle to an already potent offense with his feet. If he stays healthy, he could be a devastating player.

2. The Eastern Michigan defense was still pretty susceptible to the big play.

I don’t know how many times I’ve seen Eastern Michigan get teams in a long yardage situation only to let down. At 4th and 10, they should have had Georgia Southern dead to rights. Instead, Georgia Southern breaks it for 29 yards and gets in field goal range to set up the game winning field goal.

3. There is no quit in the Eagles.

One of the main differences I’ve seen in the past few years is that Eastern Michigan doesn’t give up. In the past, if they were down by a considerable margin, they would just roll over a die. Not this year.

4. Eastern Michigan still needs a running game.

Granted, they got 97 yards on the ground on Saturday. It still seems like their running game could use some improvement. On the bright since, they return Willie Parker and Breck Turner. Both are pretty potent running backs and could be the difference next year.

5. Time is running out.

I’m not sure how much longer they will be able to keep Creighton. There are a few articles about how he’s turned it around at Eastern Michigan. I think it’s only a matter of time before a bigger program finds him.