2018 MAC Football Preview: UMass Minutemen @ Ohio Bobcats

The Ohio Bobcats lost a heart-breaker to the Cincinnati Bearcats their last time out and are 1-2 on the season. In their final non-conference game, they take on the UMass Minutemen. The Minutemen are 2-3 on the season.

Game Details

When: Saturday, Sept. 29th, 2 P.M.

Where: Peden Stadium, Athens, Ohio

Watch: ESPN 3

Stream: Also ESPN 3

Line: Ohio -13.5 per Vegasinsider.com

This might be the ideal game for the Bobcats before heading into conference play. The UMass offense isn’t very good, and their defense is worse. The Bobcats got a slow start to the season from signal caller Nathan Rourke ( I used signal caller because I like to pretend QBs still call the plays, and they kinda do because of audibles). As the season has progressed, so has he, with some peaks and valleys. This game could be a perfect confidence booster.

The OU defense has had their struggles, again with peaks and valleys. Against a UMass offense that tends to struggle against “real” teams, again this could be a confidence booster.

However, this also could be a terrifying game heading into conference play. The UMass offense has shown some promise under their new QB, Michael Curtis. He started against Charlotte last week, and scored 2 touchdowns rushing and 2 touchdowns passing. The Minutemen have done a good job running the football with multiple backs and have a couple big play receivers that have shown promise, when they have a QB get them the ball. In a nut shell, when the offense is clicking, it’s actually quite potent. Generally against bad defenses, which Ohio has shown they can be at times this season.

The bottom line is Ohio has to focus for four quarters. I know that’s cliche’, but really appropriate this game. If the Bobcats defense keeps QB Curtis under wraps early and if the offense clicks, Ohio should roll away with a nice victory over the 13.5 spread. I believe they will do exactly that, as Frank Solich looks to win his 99th game as a Bobcat.