MAC Hockey Rewind: Week of November 7th

Western Michigan Broncos (6-2, 1-1 NCHC) Ranked #9

The Broncos had a massive series this past weekend as they welcomed the fourth-ranked Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs to town. This matchup also kicked off the NCHC conference season for the Broncos.

Friday night’s game was a back and forth affair with neither team able to break away. The Broncos jumped out to a 2-0 lead in front of their hometown Lawson Lunatics, but UMD rallied to tie it back up at 2-2. The teams would once again trade goals and took a 3-3 tie late into the third period. Ethen Frank took a pass from Drew Worrad with under two minutes to play and slipped it into the back of the net to give the Broncos the 4-3 lead and eventually the win.

Saturday’s game did not go as hoped for the Broncos. Minnesota-Duluth scored one goal in each period while shutting out Western Michigan for a final score of 0-3.

Despite the loss on Satuday, the Broncos still gained a position in the USCHO poll and now sits at #9. Next up for the Broncos is a trip out to Colorado for a series at Denver (4-4, ranked #14) on November 12th and 13th.

Bowling Green Falcons (5-1-2, 3-1-0 CCHA)

The Falcons welcomed St. Thomas to town over the weekend for a two-game series. St Thomas has been having a rough season and was sitting at 1-9 heading into the series. It was more of the same for them, as Bowling Green took care of business and pulled off the series sweep.

On Friday night, St. Thomas struck first and held a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Bowling Green didn’t waste any time once the second period kicked off as they netted two goals within the first three minutes. From there they never looked back and held on for a 4-2 victory.

Saturday night’s game was all Falcons. Bowling Green notched a goal in each frame while keeping St. Thomas off the board. After three periods the Falcons took the 3-0 victory.

Next up for Bowling Green is a trip to Mankato, Minnesota for a big series with CCHA conference foe Minnesota State (7-3-0, ranked #3) on November 12th and 13th.

Miami RedHawks (2-5-1, 1-1 NCHC)

Miami was on the road last weekend in Omaha, Nebraska, where they took on the ninth ranked Omaha Mavericks. It had been a bit of a rough season for the RedHawks, but their fortune was about to take a turn for the better.

It seemed like more of the same on Friday night as Omaha struck first and took a 0-1 lead just 51 seconds into the game. The RedHawks stayed strong though and rebounded with two goals of their own to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Omaha netted the next two goals and held a 2-3 lead partway through the third period. Miami got up off the mat and scored two goals within 20 seconds at the 15-minute mark to grab the 4-3 lead with less than five minutes remaining in the contest. The RedHawks held on and managed to pull off the upset.

Saturday night’s game was dominated by the hometown Mavericks. Omaha netted two goals in the first (exactly one minute apart) and two more goals in the second to put the RedHawks down 0-4. Miami managed to get on the board with a power play goal early in the third period, but couldn’t manage any more goals and was dealt a 1-4 loss.

The RedHawks are back home next weekend for a series with fellow NCHC member North Dakota (6-3, ranked #7) on November 12th and 13th.