In Pictures: Eastern Michigan 103, Illinois State 98 (2OT)

The Eastern Michigan Eagles overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the visiting Illinois State Redbirds by a final score of 103-98. Eastern Michigan was lead in scoring by Monty Scott, who had 28 points. He was followed by Bryce McBridge with 23 points. Illinois State was lead by Antonio Reeves with 32 points.

Eastern Michigan started slow and were trailing at the end of half time by 12 points. Some adjustments were made, and Eastern Michigan would outscore Illinois State in the second half— but they didn’t score enough as the game went into two overtimes. It wasn’t until the second overtime that Eastern Michigan was able to pull away from Illinois State. This was coach Stan Heath’s first official home game as the Eagle coach in his return to the EMU sidelines. He last played for Eastern Michigan in the 1980s.

The Eagles travel to Highland Heights, Kentucky, where they will face Northern Kentucky on November 18th. That is followed by a game on November 20th in East Lansing, where they will face the Michigan State Spartans. Eastern Michigan returns home November 24th, where they will face Western Illinois.

