MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 71: Football heads down the home stretch as basketball ramps up!

It’s a great time of year to be a college sports fan. We’re in the final two weeks of the football season, basketball is picking up, and there is something to be entertained by almost every night of the week. We hope you’re all enjoying it as much as we are.

To open up this weeks’ pod, Zach and Steve take a look back at the week that was in MAC football. Steve continues to be impressed by Brett Gabbert and the Miami offense, while Zach gave his performance of the week to CMU RB Lew Nichols III. On the other side of things, Steve was disappointed by Kent State’s defensive performance against the Chippewas, and Zach has been very underwhelmed by what he’s seen from Buffalo the past few weeks.

To close out the football segment, the boys preview every Week 12 MAC game. The games start tonight, with Toledo traveling to take on a suddenly red hot Ohio team, and Western Michigan travels to Ypsilanti to take on EMU. Perhaps the most intriguing game of the week takes place on Wednesday as Central Michigan travels to Muncie to take on defending MAC champion Ball State.

To close out the show, Vannzee joins Zach to discuss the week that was in MAC hoops. The MAC acquitted itself well in Week 1, picking up two power six upsets in the first night and knocking off a number of strong mid-majors as well. Northern Illinois and Miami were especially impressive, picking up wins over Washington and Georgia Tech, respectively. The boys break down the week that was and also preview some of the biggest games from the week ahead.

As always, thanks for tuning in this week folks. Have a great week, enjoy the mid-week MACtion, and we’ll see you back here next week!