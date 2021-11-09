MAC Bandwagon podcast, ep. 70: Welcome everybody to the Wild Wild MAC!

Long time no talk folks! We hope everyone enjoyed week one of midweek MACtion as much as we did.

To open up this week’s show, Zach and Steve look back and the first week of midweek games. Steve gave his performance of the week to both offenses in the Kent State/NIU game, as the two units combined for over 1,000 yards of total offense and 99 points. Zach’s performance of the week went to QB Kurtis Rourke and WR Isaiah Cox of Ohio, who combined to lead the Bobcats to a thrilling 35-33 victory over rival Miami.

For his disappointment of the week, Steve went with Western Michigan. The Broncos turned in their second straight disappointing performance, losing to Central Michigan 42-30 at home. Turnovers have become a problem, and all of a sudden WMU has lost three of four after a promising start to the season. Zach gave his disappointment of the week to Buffalo, who allowed 221 yards rushing and 56 points in the loss to Bowling Green.

To close out the football segment, Zach and Steve preview the week ahead. Tuesday night is highlighted by East division rivals Buffalo and Miami, while Wednesday night gives us the Battle of the Bronze Stalk contest between Ball State and NIU. Elsewhere on the slate, Kent State travels to Central Michigan with both teams coming off of huge victories.

To close out the show this week, fellow Hustle Belter Zack Vannieuwenhze joins Hustle Belt’s other Zach to preview the upcoming basketball season. Zach and Zack take a look at the pre-season all-MAC teams, as well as the coaches poll. To close out the show, the boys both give their picks for surprise team and team that will disappoint. Zack will be back every week throughout basketball season to break down MAC hoops!

As always, thanks for stopping by this week folks. Enjoy all the mid-week MACtion (football and basketball) and we’ll see you back here next week!