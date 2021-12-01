 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2021 All-MAC Teams and Individual Awards Revealed

MAC Offensive Player of the Year Lew Nichols headlines Central Michigan’s league-best 7 First Team All-MAC selections.

By Steve Helwick
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 All-MAC teams and individual awards were revealed by the conference on Wednesday, three days prior to the annual MAC Championship Game in Detroit.

Individual Awards

The individual awards were voted on by the MAC’s 12 head coaches:

  • Vern Smith Leadership Award (MAC MVP): Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State
  • MAC Offensive Player of the Year: Lew Nichols, RB, Central Michigan
  • MAC Defensive Player of the Year: Ali Fayad, DE, Western Michigan
  • MAC Special Teams Player of the Year: Kalil Pimpleton, WR, Central Michigan
  • MAC Freshman of the Year: Jay Ducker, RB, Northern Illinois
  • MAC Coach of the Year: Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois

All-MAC Teams

The MAC released First, Second, and Third team selections:

2021 All-MAC First Team

Pos. Player College
Pos. Player College
QB Dustin Crum Kent State
RB Lew Nichols Central Michigan
RB Bryant Koback Toledo
WR Kalil Pimpleton Central Michigan
WR Dante Cephas Kent State
WR Jack Sorenson Miami (OH)
WR Skyy Moore Western Michigan
TE Christian Sims Bowling Green
OL Sidy Sow Eastern Michigan
OL Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan
OL Luke Goedeke Central Michigan
OL Bryce Harris Toledo
OL Mike Caliendo Western Michigan
DL Troy Hairston II Central Michigan
DL Kameron Butler Miami (OH)
DL Jamal Hines Toledo
DL Ali Fayad Western Michigan
LB Darren Anders Bowling Green
LB James Patterson Buffalo
LB Troy Brown Central Michigan
LB Ivan Pace Jr. Miami (OH)
DB Bryce Cosby Ball State
DB Elvis Hines Kent State
DB C.J. Brown Northern Illinois
DB Sam Womack Toledo
DB Tycen Anderson Toledo
K Nate Needham Bowling Green
P Nathan Snyder Ball State
KR Justin Hall Ball State
PR Kalil Pimpleton Central Michigan

2021 All-MAC Second Team

Pos. Player College
Pos. Player College
QB Kaleb Eleby Western Michigan
RB Marquez Cooper Kent State
RB Sean Tyler Western Michigan
WR Konata Mumpfield Akron
WR Justin Hall Ball State
WR Hassan Beydoun Eastern Michigan
WR Trayvon Rudolph Northern Illinois
TE Tristian Brank Akron
OL Curtis Blackwell Ball State
OL Jake Fuzak Buffalo
OL Bill Kuduk Kent State
OL Nolan Potter Northern Illinois
OL Brayden Patton Northern Illinois
DL Daymond Williams Buffalo
DL Lonnie Phelps Miami (OH)
DL Desjuan Johnson Toledo
DL Ralph Holley Western Michigan
LB Jaylin Thomas Ball State
LB Matthew Salopek Miami (OH)
LB Jonathan Jones Toledo
LB Zaire Barnes Western Michigan
DB Jordan Anderson Bowling Green
DB Devonni Reed Central Michigan
DB Sterling Weatherford Miami (OH)
DB Dorian Jackson Western Michigan
K Chad Ryland Eastern Michigan
P Jake Julien Eastern Michigan
KR Trayvon Rudolph Northern Illinois
PR Devin Maddox Toledo

2021 All-MAC Third Team

Pos. Player College
Pos. Player College
QB Brett Gabbert Miami (OH)
RB Dylan McDuffie Buffalo
RB Clint Ratkovich Northern Illinois
WR Quian Williams Buffalo
WR Dallas Dixon Central Michigan
WR JaCorey Sullivan Central Michigan
WR Mac Hippenhammer Miami (OH)
TE Thomas Odukoya Eastern Michigan
OL Jack Klenk Buffalo
OL Brian Dooley Eastern Michigan
OL Nathan Monnin Kent State
OL Logan Zschernitz Northern Illinois
OL Vitaliy Gurman Toledo
DL Karl Brooks Bowling Green
DL Jose Ramirez Eastern Michigan
DL Dominique Robinson Miami (OH)
DL James Ester Northern Illinois
LB Lance Deveaux Northern Illinois
LB Bryce Houston Ohio
LB Dyontae Johnson Toledo
LB Corvin Moment Western Michigan
DB Devin Taylor Bowling Green
DB Jordan Gandy Northern Illinois
DB Tariq Drake Ohio
DB Maxen Hook Toledo
K Andrew Glass Kent State
P Matt Naranjo Bowling Green
KR Ron Cook Buffalo
KR Marion Lukes Central Michigan

All-MAC Breakdown by Team - Total (First, Second, Third)

  • Central Michigan - 11 (7, 1, 3)
  • Toledo - 11 (5, 3, 3)
  • Northern Illinois - 10 (1, 4, 5)
  • Western Michigan - 9 (3, 5, 1)
  • Miami (OH) - 9 (3, 3, 3)
  • Kent State - 7 (3, 2, 2)
  • Bowling Green - 7 (3, 1, 3)
  • Eastern Michigan - 7 (1, 3, 3)
  • Buffalo - 7 (1, 2, 4)
  • Ball State - 6 (3, 3, 0)
  • Akron - 2 (0, 2, 0)
  • Ohio - 2 (0, 0, 2)

Additional Notes

  • Central Michigan and Toledo tied for the most overall selections with 11.
  • Central Michigan received the most First Team selections with 7, including four on offense, two on defense, and one on special teams.
  • Three players made multiple appearances on All-MAC teams. Central Michigan wide receiver and punt returner Kalil Pimpleton attained First Team honors in both position. Ball State’s Justin Hall was a First Team selection as a kick returner and Second Team selection as a wide receiver. Northern Illinois’ Trayvon Rudolph landed Second Team selections as both a wide receiver and kick returner.
  • Dustin Crum is the first Kent State player to win the Vern Smith Leadership Award, which recognizes the conference’s MVP, since Eric Wilkerson won in 1987.
  • The MAC Offensive Player of the Year has been a running back for three consecutive seasons. Prior to Lew Nichols, the last two winners of the award were Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson and Western Michigan RB LeVante Bellamy.
  • Players that received First Team All-MAC selections in consecutive seasons include Kent State QB Dustin Crum, Ball State WR/KR Justin Hall, Toledo OL Bryce Harris, Western Michigan OL Mike Caliendo, Central Michigan DL Troy Hairston II, Central Michigan LB Troy Brown, Buffalo LB James Patterson, and Ball State DB Bryce Cosby.
  • Ball State WR/KR and Central Michigan LB Troy Brown are the only two players to achieve First Team All-MAC selections in three consecutive seasons.
  • Justin Hall, the FBS active leader in receptions and receiving yards, is the lone player on the 2021 All-MAC teams to be named all-conference four times.

