2021 All-MAC Teams and Individual Awards Revealed

The 2021 All-MAC teams and individual awards were revealed by the conference on Wednesday, three days prior to the annual MAC Championship Game in Detroit.

Individual Awards

The individual awards were voted on by the MAC’s 12 head coaches:

Vern Smith Leadership Award (MAC MVP) : Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State

: Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State MAC Offensive Player of the Year : Lew Nichols, RB, Central Michigan

: Lew Nichols, RB, Central Michigan MAC Defensive Player of the Year : Ali Fayad, DE, Western Michigan

: Ali Fayad, DE, Western Michigan MAC Special Teams Player of the Year : Kalil Pimpleton, WR, Central Michigan

: Kalil Pimpleton, WR, Central Michigan MAC Freshman of the Year : Jay Ducker, RB, Northern Illinois

: Jay Ducker, RB, Northern Illinois MAC Coach of the Year: Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois

All-MAC Teams

The MAC released First, Second, and Third team selections:

2021 All-MAC First Team Pos. Player College Pos. Player College QB Dustin Crum Kent State RB Lew Nichols Central Michigan RB Bryant Koback Toledo WR Kalil Pimpleton Central Michigan WR Dante Cephas Kent State WR Jack Sorenson Miami (OH) WR Skyy Moore Western Michigan TE Christian Sims Bowling Green OL Sidy Sow Eastern Michigan OL Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan OL Luke Goedeke Central Michigan OL Bryce Harris Toledo OL Mike Caliendo Western Michigan DL Troy Hairston II Central Michigan DL Kameron Butler Miami (OH) DL Jamal Hines Toledo DL Ali Fayad Western Michigan LB Darren Anders Bowling Green LB James Patterson Buffalo LB Troy Brown Central Michigan LB Ivan Pace Jr. Miami (OH) DB Bryce Cosby Ball State DB Elvis Hines Kent State DB C.J. Brown Northern Illinois DB Sam Womack Toledo DB Tycen Anderson Toledo K Nate Needham Bowling Green P Nathan Snyder Ball State KR Justin Hall Ball State PR Kalil Pimpleton Central Michigan

2021 All-MAC Second Team Pos. Player College Pos. Player College QB Kaleb Eleby Western Michigan RB Marquez Cooper Kent State RB Sean Tyler Western Michigan WR Konata Mumpfield Akron WR Justin Hall Ball State WR Hassan Beydoun Eastern Michigan WR Trayvon Rudolph Northern Illinois TE Tristian Brank Akron OL Curtis Blackwell Ball State OL Jake Fuzak Buffalo OL Bill Kuduk Kent State OL Nolan Potter Northern Illinois OL Brayden Patton Northern Illinois DL Daymond Williams Buffalo DL Lonnie Phelps Miami (OH) DL Desjuan Johnson Toledo DL Ralph Holley Western Michigan LB Jaylin Thomas Ball State LB Matthew Salopek Miami (OH) LB Jonathan Jones Toledo LB Zaire Barnes Western Michigan DB Jordan Anderson Bowling Green DB Devonni Reed Central Michigan DB Sterling Weatherford Miami (OH) DB Dorian Jackson Western Michigan K Chad Ryland Eastern Michigan P Jake Julien Eastern Michigan KR Trayvon Rudolph Northern Illinois PR Devin Maddox Toledo

2021 All-MAC Third Team Pos. Player College Pos. Player College QB Brett Gabbert Miami (OH) RB Dylan McDuffie Buffalo RB Clint Ratkovich Northern Illinois WR Quian Williams Buffalo WR Dallas Dixon Central Michigan WR JaCorey Sullivan Central Michigan WR Mac Hippenhammer Miami (OH) TE Thomas Odukoya Eastern Michigan OL Jack Klenk Buffalo OL Brian Dooley Eastern Michigan OL Nathan Monnin Kent State OL Logan Zschernitz Northern Illinois OL Vitaliy Gurman Toledo DL Karl Brooks Bowling Green DL Jose Ramirez Eastern Michigan DL Dominique Robinson Miami (OH) DL James Ester Northern Illinois LB Lance Deveaux Northern Illinois LB Bryce Houston Ohio LB Dyontae Johnson Toledo LB Corvin Moment Western Michigan DB Devin Taylor Bowling Green DB Jordan Gandy Northern Illinois DB Tariq Drake Ohio DB Maxen Hook Toledo K Andrew Glass Kent State P Matt Naranjo Bowling Green KR Ron Cook Buffalo KR Marion Lukes Central Michigan

All-MAC Breakdown by Team - Total (First, Second, Third)

Central Michigan - 11 (7, 1, 3)

Toledo - 11 (5, 3, 3)

Northern Illinois - 10 (1, 4, 5)

Western Michigan - 9 (3, 5, 1)

Miami (OH) - 9 (3, 3, 3)

Kent State - 7 (3, 2, 2)

Bowling Green - 7 (3, 1, 3)

Eastern Michigan - 7 (1, 3, 3)

Buffalo - 7 (1, 2, 4)

Ball State - 6 (3, 3, 0)

Akron - 2 (0, 2, 0)

Ohio - 2 (0, 0, 2)

Additional Notes