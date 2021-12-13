MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 74: NIU takes the crown (again), and an all time great stops by!

Early December is a bittersweet time of year for us college football fans. There’s a lot to look forward to, with bowl season upon us, but it also comes with the acknowledgement that another regular season is behind us. Regardless, there’s a lot going on, and we’re excited to break it all down for you!

To open up this week’s pod, Zach and Steve recap this past weekend’s MAC championship game. Northern Illinois left little doubt about who the best team was at Ford Field, racing out to a 17-0 halftime lead on the way to a dominant 41-23 victory over Kent State. The Northern Illinois defense was fantastic, limiting the high powered Kent State offense to only 391 yards of offense and leading the Huskies to their fifth MAC title in 11 years. This victory completes quite an improbable turnaround for NIU, who finished the shortened 2020 season 0-6.

The boys also take a look back at the season that was, first off by analyzing the MAC postseason awards and the all-MAC teams. Thomas Hammock was the clear cut choice for Coach of the Year, and both Zach and Steve were happy to see NIU RB Jay Ducker get chosen for Freshman of the Year.

Next up, Detroit Lions legend and four time Pro Bowl wide receiver Herman Moore stops by for a chat. Herman works as a Game Ambassador for the Quick Lane Bowl, taking place this year on December 27th from Ford Field with Western Michigan taking on Nevada. Herman stopped by to talk about how he got involved with the Quick Lane Bowl, some of the charitable work that is connected to the bowl, and the game itself. There’s a few Detroit Lions stories thrown in as a bonus!

To close out the show, Vannzee stops by to help break down the week in #MACsketball. On the men’s side of the fence, there were some nice wins this week, including Buffalo’s road win at Western Kentucky. On the women’s side of the conference, Kent State continues to prove themselves, as they’re now sitting at 7-1 after wins over St. Bonaventure and Duquesne.

We’ll be back next week with a full preview of all the MAC bowl games next Friday. Have a great weekend in the meantime, and we’ll see you back here next week!