MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 75: 2021 MAC Football Bowl Season Preview Bonanza!

It’s the best time of the year, folks - bowl season is upon us!

A league record eight MAC squads were selected for bowl games this year, a tribute to the leagues’ unmatched parity. All six teams from the MAC West will go bowling this year, along with Kent State and Miami from the East. Our creative director James stopped by this week to help break down every matchup!

The MAC bowls kick off on Friday, with Toledo taking on Middle Tennessee State in the Bahamas Bowl and NIU taking on Coastal Carolina in the Care Bowl.

Moving into next week, there are a number of intriguing matchups for MAC squads. Miami takes on North Texas in the first ever Frisco Football Classic, and Kent State takes on Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. How will the high flying Kent State offense fair against the stout Wyoming defense?

In a game near and dear to James’ heart, Central Michigan travels to the desert to take on Boise State in the Arizona Bowl. The Chippewas enter the contest having won four in a row, and the Broncos certainly look vulnerable after dropping their final game of the year against San Diego State.

As always, thanks for stopping by this week folks. We’ll pick back up with hoops action next week, and we hope you enjoy all of the bowl games in the meantime!