Bahamas Bowl 2021: Toledo Rockets vs MTSU Blue Raiders - Odds and Line Moves

Follow football long enough and you will realize that those big buildings out in the desert didn’t get so tall or so fancy because the folks that set odds were wrong. Quite the contrary. But now that you know that, you have valuable information to know what is expected. Couple that with movements throughout the week and you get not only what the experts think, but also the betting public, two vital pieces of information that the casual fan or casual gambler can use to their marked advantage.

Current Line: Toledo -10 per DraftKings

Opening Line: Toledo -9

Current O/U: 49.5 per DraftKings

Opening O/U: 53.5

What that tells you is the money has come in on Toledo to cover the spread and the total points to be less than the experts expect. Some things to keep in mind is that it is the first bowl game of the season, a midday Friday match up, and it’s been a while since there was non-service academy football on, so degenerate gamblers may be tossing money in the hopper with very little actual knowledge of the game or teams involved.

Other current lines of note:

Toledo Moneyline: -380

MTSU Moneyline: +290

Toledo Total Points: 29.5

MTSU Total Points: 19.5

Dequan Finn Passing Yards: 239.5

Bryant Koback Rushing Yards: 110.5

Devin Maddox Receiving Yards: 37.5

I’ll have the official Fearless Leader picks in on gameday morning, but never forget my tried and true gambling wisdom: life is too short to bet the under. Always be cashing.

