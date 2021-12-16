Cure Bowl 2021: NIU Huskies vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers - Odds and Line Moves

Follow football long enough and you will realize that those big buildings out in the desert didn’t get so tall or so fancy because the folks that set odds were wrong. Quite the contrary. But now that you know that, you have valuable information to know what is expected. Couple that with movements throughout the week and you get not only what the experts think, but also the betting public, two vital pieces of information that the casual fan or casual gambler can use to their marked advantage.

Current Line: Coastal Carolina -11 per DraftKings

Opening Line: Coastal Carolina -9.5

Current O/U: 63 per DraftKings

Opening O/U: 63.5

What that tells you is the money has come in on Coastal Carolina to cover the spread and the total points to be less than the experts expect, but only barely. Some things to keep in mind is that on the whole, money comes in against the MAC when they face a team that has been in the football conscience for a bit, and Coastal Carolina has been a feel-good transitional story for the last few years. You know, something to keep in mind.

Other current lines of note:

Northern Illinois Moneyline: +320

Coastal Carolina Moneyline: -425

NIU Total Points: 26.5

CC Total Points: 36.5

I’ll have the official Fearless Leader picks in on gameday morning, but never forget my tried and true gambling wisdom: life is too short to bet the under. Always be cashing.

