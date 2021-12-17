Cure Bowl 2021 - Northern Illinois Huskies vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: How To Watch, Preview, Prediction

Game Notes

Time and Date: 6:00PM ET

Broadcast Network: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Spread: Coastal Carolina (-11), per DraftKings*

Point Total: 63

ESPN FPI: Coastal Carolina - 78%

All-Time Series: First meeting

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The Northern Illinois Huskies, fresh off their MAC Championship Game win, will head to Orlando, Florida to take part in the Cure Bowl. The Huskies (9-4, 7-2 MAC) will square off against one of the best G5 teams over the past few seasons - the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Coastal Carolina (10-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) was ranked as high as #14 in the country earlier this season and has gone a very impressive 21-3 over the last two seasons. CCU also received two votes in the final Coaches Poll, while the Huskies netted a single vote in the latest AP poll.

This should be another close, hard-fought game for the Huskies. It features two of the best rushing attacks in the FBS and will likely come down to how well the Huskie secondary can keep up with McCall and the Coastal receivers. McCall’s efficiency might give the Huskies defense some fits and allow for some chunk plays through the air.

However, the Huskie defense played really well against the Kent State Golden Flashes last time out and will need to do the same here. They were able to get turnovers and pressure on one of the better offenses in the NCAA and, with Coastal running a similar style offense to Kent State, having seen the Flashes twice this season should help the Huskies out some.

NIU has been an underdog in nearly every game this season, so being in that role once again isn’t going to change their style or game plan. The Huskies just need to make sure they don’t hurt themselves with turnovers and penalties.

If they can keep possession, keep the clock running, and keep that dangerous CCU offense on the sidelines, they should have a chance at winning their first bowl game in nearly a decade.

Prediction

Northern Illinois 28

Coastal Carolina 31