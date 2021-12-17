Bahamas Bowl 2021: Toledo Rockets vs MTSU Blue Raiders - Fearless Leader Picks and Best Bets

Follow the Belt long enough and you come to learn that Fearless Leader has been known from time to time to dabble in the money-making side of sports otherwise known as sportsbook wagers. Bowl season is no different, and in some respects even more important. It’s the last opportunity to be profitable on the sport we all know and love until next fall rolls around. So, when opportunity knocks, you have to let it in. And Fearless Leader is here to guide you through all of the MACtion bowl-bonanza with his predictions, picks, and best bets for each of the games on gameday morning. Consider it your wake up call that there’s money to be made and MACtion can be your own personal ATM.

It’s a fact of life that we all have a budget (except for you, Elon, and free to send over that custom MACtion Tesla). So, rather than be all willy nilly reckless with the virtual bucks, Fearless leader is going to be placing no more than $250 on each game and tracking the results the following day. Call it a heat check, call it accountability, call it an archived cold take for when it doesn't go as planned. Thanks to math, you can scale that for your budget. Only went to risk $25 per game, divide the pick amounts by 10. And so on and so forth. Yay education!

2021 Bahamas Bowl Picks & Best Bets

Odds current at time of publication and provided by DraftKings*

Thoughts/Commentary: The first bowl on the docket this season features the Rockets of Toledo versus the Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee. For all intents and purposes, Toledo is objectively a better team. The gamblers have agreed, moving the line to Toledo’s favor since the open. They’ve also bet down the total points as well. Now, call me a cynic, but I have made more than my fair share of coin fading the public. A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky, and dangerous, especially to your wallet. So, we start off Bowl Season 2021 fading the public and hoping that Toledo pulls out a closer than expected win in true MAC fashion with a boatload of points. Here’s how I’m spending my $250 for the 2021 Bahamas Bowl:

$100 - MTSU (+11) (-115)

$75 - Over 49.5 (-110)

$25 - Over 11.5 points in the first quarter (+100)

$15 - Toledo to win by 1-6 (+425)

$15 - Toledo to win by 7-12 (+380)

$20 - Dequan Finn over 239.5 passing yards (-115)

Remember, it’s all just fun and games until it puts your kid through college and buys your parents a Lexus. Always be cashing...

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.