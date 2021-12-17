Cure Bowl 2021: NIU Huskies vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers - Fearless Leader Picks and Best Bets

Follow the Belt long enough and you come to learn that Fearless Leader has been known from time to time to dabble in the money-making side of sports otherwise known as sportsbook wagers. Bowl season is no different, and in some respects even more important. It’s the last opportunity to be profitable on the sport we all know and love until next fall rolls around. So, when opportunity knocks, you have to let it in. And Fearless Leader is here to guide you through all of the MACtion bowl-bonanza with his predictions, picks, and best bets for each of the games on gameday morning. Consider it your wake up call that there’s money to be made and MACtion can be your own personal ATM.

It’s a fact of life that we all have a budget (except for you, Elon, and free to send over that custom MACtion Tesla). So, rather than be all willy nilly reckless with the virtual bucks, Fearless leader is going to be placing no more than $250 on each game and tracking the results the following day. Call it a heat check, call it accountability, call it an archived cold take for when it doesn’t go as planned. Thanks to math, you can scale that for your budget. Only went to risk $25 per game, divide the pick amounts by 10. And so on and so forth. Yay education!

2021 Cure Bowl Picks & Best Bets

Odds current at the time of publication and provided by DraftKings*

Thoughts/Commentary: For the outsider looking in, there is probably no more recognizable a program in MACtion than the NIU Huskies. Even the casual football fan that isn’t waiting all week for Tuesday night is away of the Huskies and the consistent winner that they were in Dekalb. That means something on the betting line. But it’s also worth noting that Coastal Carolina has been the darling of the media landscape this year and a good team that helped to champion the anybody-can-win narrative pushed by the networks. I trust numbers more than narratives. NIU is a cover machine at 8-3-2 ATS and Coastal Carolina is not, checking in at 5-6-1 against the number. With that info, here’s how I’m spending only $150 out of a budgeted $250 for the Cure Bowl:

$100 - Northern Illinois +11 (-110)

$50 - Under 62.5 (-110)

Remember, it’s all just fun and games until it puts your kid through college and buys your parents a Lexus. Always be cashing...

