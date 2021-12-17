LendingTree Bowl 2021: EMU Eagles vs Liberty Flames - Odds and Line Moves

Follow football long enough and you will realize that those big buildings out in the desert didn’t get so tall or so fancy because the folks that set odds were wrong. Quite the contrary. But now that you know that, you have valuable information to know what is expected. Couple that with movements throughout the week and you get not only what the experts think, but also the betting public, two vital pieces of information that the casual fan or casual gambler can use to their marked advantage.

Current Line: Liberty -10 per DraftKings

Opening Line: Liberty -7

Current O/U: 58.5 per DraftKings

Opening O/U: 58

What that tells you is the money has come in on Liberty to cover the spread and the total points to be in line (mostly) with the experts and the betting public. Neither team generates a huge amount of betting interest or public eye balls, and it is on day 2 of the bowl slate, so it would not shock me at all to see both the numbers above move on the day of the game. Keep your eyes peeled and find an opportunity to take advantage of a swing.

Other Current Lines of Note:

Eastern Michigan Moneyline: +280

Liberty Moneyline: -365

EMU Total Points: 23.5

Liberty Total Points: 34.5

I’ll have the official Fearless Leader picks in on gameday morning, but never forget my tried and true gambling wisdom: life is too short to bet the under. Always be cashing.

