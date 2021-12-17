LendingTree Bowl 2021: EMU Eagles vs Liberty Flames - Fearless Leader Picks and Best Bets

Follow the Belt long enough and you come to learn that Fearless Leader has been known from time to time to dabble in the money-making side of sports otherwise known as sportsbook wagers. Bowl season is no different, and in some respects even more important. It’s the last opportunity to be profitable on the sport we all know and love until next fall rolls around. So, when opportunity knocks, you have to let it in. And Fearless Leader is here to guide you through all of the MACtion bowl-bonanza with his predictions, picks, and best bets for each of the games on gameday morning. Consider it your wake up call that there’s money to be made and MACtion can be your own personal ATM.

It’s a fact of life that we all have a budget (except for you, Elon, and free to send over that custom MACtion Tesla). So, rather than be all willy nilly reckless with the virtual bucks, Fearless leader is going to be placing no more than $250 on each game and tracking the results the following day. Call it a heat check, call it accountability, call it an archived cold take for when it doesn’t go as planned. Thanks to math, you can scale that for your budget. Only went to risk $25 per game, divide the pick amounts by 10. And so on and so forth. Yay education!

2021 LendingTree Bowl Picks & Best Bets

Odds current at the time of publication and provided by DraftKings*

Thoughts/Commentary: Two 7-5 teams square off with one from the MAC and one an independent but with a decent schedule. Neither team is dominant against the number, with EMU going 5-7 against the spread and Liberty a .500 6-6. For all intents and purposes, this is an evenly matched game in my mind, and thus, the betting follows that. With that info, here’s how I’m spending my $245 for the LendingTree Bowl:

$130 - Eastern Michigan +10.5 (-130)

$115 - Under 58.5 (-115)

Remember, it’s all just fun and games until it puts your kid through college and buys your parents a Lexus. Always be cashing...

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.