Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2021: Kent State Golden Flashes vs Wyoming Cowboys - Odds and Line Moves

Follow football long enough and you will realize that those big buildings out in the desert didn’t get so tall or so fancy because the folks that set odds were wrong. Quite the contrary. But now that you know that, you have valuable information to know what is expected. Couple that with movements throughout the week and you get not only what the experts think, but also the betting public, two vital pieces of information that the casual fan or casual gambler can use to their marked advantage.

Current Line: Wyoming Cowboys -3.5 per DraftKings

Opening Line: Wyoming -3.5

Current O/U: 59 per DraftKings

Opening O/U: 58

With virtually no line movement, that means the number (at least in the eyes of the gambling public) is accurate. Something to always remember is that optics matter in sports gambling and betters usually have a short memory. The last time the Kent State Golden Flashes took the field in the MAC Championship, it was a somewhat disappointing outing. But let’s not forget when you think about your wagers that Kent State was the prohibitive favorite to win the conference crown. Something to remember...

Other current lines of note:

Kent State Moneyline: +135

Wyoming Moneyline: -155

Kent State Total Points: 28.5

Wyoming Total Points: 30.5

I’ll have the official Fearless Leader picks in on gameday morning, but never forget my tried and true gambling wisdom: life is too short to bet the under. Always be cashing.

