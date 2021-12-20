2021-22 MAC Women’s Basketball Weekly Roundup: Week of December 12th

Christmas time is just around the corner, but several teams were still able to get a few games in before the break.

Sunday, December 12th

Akron vs. Cleveland State was postponed.

Miami (OH) 80 (4-3), Eastern Kentucky 62

A strong first quarter had the Miami Redhawks off an running, as they earned their fourth win of the season, knocking off Eastern Kentucky, 80-62, in Oxford, Ohio.

Miami couldn’t have asked for a better start, as the RedHawks piled up 26 points to take a 26-12 lead into the beginning of the second quarter. The slow start was too much for the Colonels to come back for, as Miami held on throughout the contest.

Four different RedHawks scored in double figures, with Ivy Wolf leading the way. Wolf scored 16 points and six assists. Maddi Cluse and Peyton Scott both added 13 points, while Edyn Battle scored 11 points. Scott earned a double double with 11 rebounds to go with her 13 points.

Bowling Green 100 (3-4), Notre Dame College 48

Bowling Green didn’t overlook their Division II opponent, as the Falcons dominated the Notre Dame College Falcons, 100-48, in the Stroh Center.

A near 40 point second quarter helped give Bowling Green a commanding 61-23 lead into halftime. The visiting Falcons couldn’t get anything going offensively to match the host Falcons, as Bowling Green moved to 3-1 at home and 3-4 overall.

Five separate Bowling Green players scored in double digits. Amy Velasco led the way for the Falcons, scoring 19 points and dishing out four assists. Zoe Miller added 15 points and six rebounds, while Kadie Hempfling scored 12 points. Morgan Sharps scored 11 points and Elissa Brett added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Drake 96, Northern Illinois 44 (3-4)

Drake defended home court with a mission, as the Bulldogs held Northern Illinois scoreless in the fourth quarter to help propel them to the 96-44 victory in Des Moines, Iowa.

Drake held a 51-35 lead at halftime, and shut down the Huskies at home, as Northern Illinois was only able to put up nine points in the second half to the Bulldogs’ 45 points.

Janae Poisson led the way for NIU, scoring 14 points and nabbing two rebounds. Chelby Koker added 10 points and four steals, but the Huskies weren’t able to keep up with the Bulldogs.

No MAC Women’s games were played on Monday, December 13th.

Tuesday, December 14th

Princeton 79, Buffalo 77 (6-3)

Buffalo took its first trip on the road of the season, and took it to the Ivy League Princeton Tigers. The Bulls competed, but the homestanding Tigers were able to hold on and defeat Buffalo, 79-77 in overtime.

Princeton jumped out to an early double digit lead, leading 21-10 at the end of the first quarter. Buffalo answered with a strong second quarter, and took a one point lead into halftime, 34-33. Both teams fought to a tie in the second half, but Princeton was able to hang on for the narrow victory to hand the Bulls their first loss on the road.

Dyaisha Fair continues her strong start to the season, as she scored 31 points, nabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists. Three other Bulls scored in double figures, as Cheyenne McEvans added 16 points and seven rebounds. Georgia Woolley scored 14 points and Summer Hemphill added 12 points for the Buffalo effort.

Wednesday, December 15th

Western Kentucky 60, Miami 58 (4-4)

Miami jumped out to an early lead, but weren’t able to hold on, as the visiting Western Kentucky Hilltoppers held off the RedHawks, 60-58 in Oxford, Ohio.

Miami jumped out to an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Western Kentucky fought back to trail the RedHawks by just two, 26-24. The RedHawks carried an eight point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Hilltoppers outscored Miami, 25-15 to earn the narrow victory on the road.

Peyton Scott led Miami, scoring 20 points, dished out six assists, nabbed five rebounds and earned four steals. Edyn Battle added 12 points, while Maddi Cluse nabbed 11 rebounds.

Minnesota 99, Ohio 93 (4-3)

Ohio managed to score exactly 24 points in three quarters, but Minnesota was able to weather the Bobcat storm, securing a 99-93 victory in Minneapolis.

The Golden Gophers led from 4:09 left in the first quarter to the end of the game. Minnesota led by as much as 13, and kept a good distance between themselves and the Bobcats.

All five Ohio starters scored in double digits, as Erica Johnson led the way with 21 points. Johnson added five rebounds and dished out eight assists. Cece Hooks earned a double double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Gabby Burris and Kaylee Bambule added 18 points each, and Madi Mace scored scored 16 points of her own.

Thursday, December 16th

DePaul 103, Northern Illinois 71 (3-5)

DePaul led from the tip, dominating the Northern Illinois Huskies, 103-71 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blue Demons led by as much as 39 in the game, and the Huskies continue to struggle on the road, moving to 0-4 as the road team.

A 21-9 first quarter had the Blue Demons off and running. A very high-scoring third quarter, 37-28, gave both teams confidence, but DePaul ran past Northern Illinois early and held on for a convincing win.

A’Jah Davis led the Huskies with a double double of 26 points and 13 rebounds. Poisson added 14 points, and Koker scored 12 points of her own, but the Huskies were outmatched.

No MAC Women’s games took place on Friday, December 17th.

Eastern Michigan vs. IUPUI on Saturday, December 18th was cancelled.