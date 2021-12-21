Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2021 - Kent State Golden Flashes vs Wyoming Cowboys: How To Watch, Preview, Prediction

Game Notes

Time and Date: 3:30PM ET on December 21, 2021

Broadcast Network: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Location: Albertson’s Stadium, Boise ID

Spread: Wyoming (-3.5), per DraftKings*

Point Total: 59

ESPN FPI: Wyoming - 61%

All-Time Series: First Meeting

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

It’s usually evident in the early moments of a game if Kent State is going to win or not. The Golden Flashes lost six games this season, and all six of those losses were by 18 points or greater. When Kent State remains competitive, good things happen for Sean Lewis and Co. The team fared 5-0 in games decided by 10 points or fewer in 2021.

Much will be expected of quarterback Dustin Crum as he prepares for a sendoff performance to a storied collegiate career. Crum shined in his last bowl game with 289 passing yards and 147 rushing yards in a 51-point performance. The dual-threat quarterback will look to do the same against another Mountain West opponent.

Kent State exhibits a more multidimensional offense than Wyoming. But if the Golden Flashes want to emerge on top, they must stack the box and prevent Xazavian Valladay and Titus Swen from taking over the game. Kent State’s rushing defense hasn’t consistently delivered in this aspect, but the Golden Flashes previously demonstrated the ability to hold high-powered rushing attacks below their season average — as seen in the first matchup against Northern Illinois.

Overall, Kent State’s offense is the difference-maker in this one. With a top-five rushing attack, creative play-calling, and a dose of tempo, the Golden Flashes’ offense will outdo that of the Cowboys to claim the program’s second-ever bowl victory in Kent State history.

Prediction:

Kent State 38

Wyoming 28