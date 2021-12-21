Frisco Football Classic 2021: Miami RedHawks vs North Texas Mean Green - Odds and Line Moves

Follow football long enough and you will realize that those big buildings out in the desert didn’t get so tall or so fancy because the folks that set odds were wrong. Quite the contrary. But now that you know that, you have valuable information to know what is expected. Couple that with movements throughout the week and you get not only what the experts think, but also the betting public, two vital pieces of information that the casual fan or casual gambler can use to their marked advantage.

Current Line: Miami -3 per DraftKings

Opening Line: Miami -4.5

Current O/U: 54.5 per DraftKings

Opening O/U: 52.5

Line swings in a bowl game with two smaller following teams are not something to ignore. At the open of 4.5, the betting public money came in on North Texas to cover. Now whether that is because 4.5 is a bet-it-down kind of line no matter what to get the cover (since a four-point or three-point margin is common) is your call to make. Something to also consider is the game is being played in Texas against a Texas team. It could mean that the interest in the game is higher with North Texas faithful, this causing a disproportionate number of UNT wagers and thus driving the point spread down. As for the total points, the betting public likes a high scorer so plan ahead.

Other current lines of note:

North Texas Moneyline: +125

Miami Moneyline: -145

North Texas Total Points: 26.5

Miami Total Points: 28.5

I’ll have the official Fearless Leader picks in on gameday morning, but never forget my tried and true gambling wisdom: life is too short to bet the under. Always be cashing.

