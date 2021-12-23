Camellia Bowl 2021: Ball State Cardinals vs Georgia State Panthers - Odds and Line Moves

Follow football long enough and you will realize that those big buildings out in the desert didn’t get so tall or so fancy because the folks that set odds were wrong. Quite the contrary. But now that you know that, you have valuable information to know what is expected. Couple that with movements throughout the week and you get not only what the experts think, but also the betting public, two vital pieces of information that the casual fan or casual gambler can use to their marked advantage.

Current Line: Georgia State -5.5 per DraftKings

Opening Line: Georgia State -3

Current O/U: 51 per DraftKings

Opening O/U: 49.5

Line swings in a bowl game with two smaller following teams are not something to ignore. At the open of 3, enough money came in on Georgia State to move the line 2.5 points at DraftKings and as much as 3 or 3.5 points elsewhere. That’s not insignificant. Keep in mind how gambling works, though. The goal of any line is to get equal money on both sides of the ledger, not necessarily to be spot on for the final margin. Ball State is a very low following team, and I should know because there are two degrees hanging on my wall from the place.

Other current lines of note:

Ball State Moneyline: +175

Georgia State Moneyline: -210

Ball State Total Points: 23.5

Georgia State Total Points: 27.5

I’ll have the official Fearless Leader picks in on gameday morning, but never forget my tried and true gambling wisdom: life is too short to bet the under. Always be cashing.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.