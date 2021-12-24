MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 76: Merry #MACsketball season!

Happy Friday folks! Although most of the attention around this time of year gets dedicated to bowl games, hoops season is just starting to heat up. This week on the podcast, we’re taking a look back at the non-conference season in men’s and women’s basketball. We promise, we haven’t forgotten about the bowl games! We’ll have a full breakdown of all things bowls on next week’s show.

To kick off the show this week, Vannzee stops by to help us break down the men’s basketball season to this point. Ohio has certainly lived up to expectations, while Akron and Bowling Green seem to be outpacing their pre-season predictions. Buffalo has been a bit underwhelming, though the Bulls certainly have the talent and experience to right the ship. Conference play begins on Tuesday the 28th, and these teams will start to separate from one another as we move further into conference play.

To close out this weeks’ show, Grant McPherson stops by to discuss women’s hoops. Grant discusses Kent State’s impressive performance through the seasons first six weeks, with quality wins against Penn State and UCLA. Central Michigan has had some unexpected struggles to start the year, and Grant explains why others on the Chippewas roster need to step up and help Molly Davis.

As always, thanks for stopping by this week folks. We hope all of you have a wonderful holiday season, and we appreciate all of you. We’ll see you back here next week!