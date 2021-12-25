Camellia Bowl 2021: Ball State vs Georgia State - Fearless Leader Picks and Best Bets

Follow the Belt long enough and you come to learn that Fearless Leader has been known from time to time to dabble in the money-making side of sports otherwise known as sportsbook wagers. Bowl season is no different, and in some respects even more important. It’s the last opportunity to be profitable on the sport we all know and love until next fall rolls around. So, when opportunity knocks, you have to let it in. And Fearless Leader is here to guide you through all of the MACtion bowl-bonanza with his predictions, picks, and best bets for each of the games on gameday morning. Consider it your wake-up call that there’s money to be made and MACtion can be your own personal ATM.

It’s a fact of life that we all have a budget (except for you, Elon, and free to send over that custom MACtion Tesla). So, rather than be all willy nilly reckless with the virtual bucks, Fearless leader is going to be placing no more than $250 on each game and tracking the results the following day. Call it a heat check, call it accountability, call it an archived cold take for when it doesn’t go as planned. Thanks to math, you can scale that for your budget. Only went to risk $25 per game, divide the pick amounts by 10. And so on and so forth. Yay education!

How We’ve Done So Far:

What’s gambling without accountability?

Bahamas Bowl 2021 - Link

Hit the spread, hit the points, missed the props, which I’ll take any day of the week.

Spent: $250 Game result: W $330 (+80)

Cure Bowl 2021 - Link

Hit the NIU spread, missed the total going against my own rule. Serves me right.

Spent: $150 Game result: W $190.91 (+40.91)

Lending Tree Bowl 2021 - Link

Missed the mark with both an EMU spread bet and a total point under, which only proves to me I can never bet the under ever. If the spread is a million, give me the over and hang on.

Spent: $245 Game result: W $0 (-245)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2021 - Link

Well, Kent State, thanks for playing a good first half. Second half? Not so much. At least we hit the over. So not all was lost.

Spent: $250 Game Result: W $190.91 (-59.01)

Frisco Football Classic 2021 - Link

This is an ominous foreshadowing where when I bet on the MAC, they lose. Bet against, they win. Do I take it on myself to help the conference going forward? I do.

Spent: $250 Game Result: W $0 (-250)

2021 Camellia Bowl Picks & Best Bets

Thoughts/Commentary: At some point, you are faced with the choice to follow your heart or follow your head. Most times, and there have been more than a few, when the choice to go with the heart resulted in immense amounts of agony and pain that could have easily been avoided if the right body part was listened to. So, it’s with a heavy heart and the acceptance of all your Ts and Ps that I spend the $250 Camellia Bowl as follows:

$100 Georgia State -5.5 (-110)

$150 Over 51 (-110)

Remember, it’s all just fun and games until it puts your kid through college and buys your parents a Lexus. Always be cashing...

