Quick Lane Bowl 2021: Western Michigan vs Nevada - Odds and Line Moves

Follow football long enough and you will realize that those big buildings out in the desert didn’t get so tall or so fancy because the folks that set odds were wrong. Quite the contrary. But now that you know that, you have valuable information to know what is expected. Couple that with movements throughout the week and you get not only what the experts think, but also the betting public, two vital pieces of information that the casual fan or casual gambler can use to their marked advantage.

Current Line: Western Michigan -6.5 per DraftKings

Opening Line: Western Michigan -6.5

Current O/U: 56.5 per DraftKings

Opening O/U: 65.5

Talk about your swings, a nine-point swing in the total points is monumental. If you didn’t get it early, you have to decide whether the number above is an over-correction of an incorrect line and has it moved too much? The spread of 6.5 has stayed steady since the open and with the titanic line move, that says there is a sizable amount of money in play. Seeing no movement in the spread means the betting public is all over the total points and feels like the spread is accurate.

Other current lines of note:

Western Michigan Moneyline: -255

Nevada Moneyline: +205

Western Michigan Total Points: 30.5

Nevada Total Points: 25.5

I’ll have the official Fearless Leader picks in on gameday morning, but never forget my tried and true gambling wisdom: life is too short to bet the under. Always be cashing.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.