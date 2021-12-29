Sun Bowl 2021: Central Michigan vs Washington State - Odds and Line Moves

Follow football long enough and you will realize that those big buildings out in the desert didn’t get so tall or so fancy because the folks that set odds were wrong. Quite the contrary. But now that you know that, you have valuable information to know what is expected. Couple that with movements throughout the week and you get not only what the experts think, but also the betting public, two vital pieces of information that the casual fan or casual gambler can use to their marked advantage.

Current Line: Washington State -7.5 per DraftKings

Opening Line: Pick ‘em!

Current O/U: 57.5 per DraftKings

Opening O/U: 58.5

Just when you thought the MAC was going to escape the bowl season untouched by the COVID situation, the Arizona Bowl got detonated thanks to Boise State’s team having an unmanageable outbreak within team personnel. Thus began a mad scramble to make something happen that ended up with the Central Michigan Chippewas playing Washington State in the Sun Bowl. One thing to be aware of is this line opened as a pick ‘em in Vegas and was quickly moved to Washington State -7.5 online and offshore. It’s a crapshoot and the line is still early, so if you feel strongly one way or the other, you can get an advantageous line now. Given the last-minute shuffle, the change of opponent, and all the other things circulating with this bowl game, it’s anybody’s guess at this point what’s the right number. But can we all just take a minute and mourn the loss of the Arizona Bowl, Barstool’s involvement, and the sure-to-be trainwreck of Dave Portnoy and Big Cat on the call? Of all the things you’ve taken from us Covid, this is the cruelest.

Other current lines of note:

Washington State Moneyline: -290

Central Michigan Moneyline: +230

Washington State Total Points: 32.5

Central Michigan Total Points: 24.5

I’ll have the official Fearless Leader picks in on gameday morning, but never forget my tried and true gambling wisdom: life is too short to bet the under. Always be cashing.

