Sun Bowl 2021: Central Michigan vs. Washington State - How to Watch, Stream, Prediction

Time and Date: 12:00PM ET on December 31, 2021

Broadcast Network: CBS

Stream: CBS Sports App (mobile; requires cable subscription for log-in); Paramount+ (streaming.) Viacom is offering a one-month free trial of Paramount+ (which ends Jan, 3, 2022) as well as 25% off a full subscription for students.

Location: The Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX

Spread: Washington State (-7), per DraftKings*

Point Total: 57.5 per DraftKings*

ESPN FPI: Washington State 65%

All-Time Series: First meeting

For our prediction this week, let’s turn it over to our resident Chips expert and my right hand man here at the Belt, James.

The more you read into the numbers between these two schools, the more fascinating it becomes, as the schools (on paper) match up fairly respectfully with one another.

Ultimately, the story of this game will come down to which team is able to play to what they do best. Will Wazzu’s fierce defense be able to contain Central’s multi-faceted offensive attack? Can CMU’s defensive front get to Jaylen de Laura, et al, and limit their ability to put up points? Which of the respective lines will be able to assert their dominace early and often? Can Jake Dickert and Jim McElwain make the proper adjustments when the time comes?

With just over 81 hours of preparation for both sides coming into the game, it will truly come down to the more disciplined and motivated squad.

The spread for this game has Wazzu favored by 7.5 points, with an over/under of 57.5 per DraftKings, which makes sense for Vegas. Wazzu should be a favorite by their status as a Power 5 team alone, especially against a MAC team playing on short notice.

However, I wouldn’t be surprised if the game is uncomfortably close for a good while. The Sun Bowl is known for some strange performances in its illustrious past due to its unusual 10 a.m. Mountain Time Zone start, and given the circumstances and weather, we could be screaming towards an under by a narrow margin.