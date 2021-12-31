Sun Bowl 2021: CMU vs Wazzu - Fearless Leader Picks and Best Bets

Follow the Belt long enough and you come to learn that Fearless Leader has been known from time to time to dabble in the money-making side of sports otherwise known as sportsbook wagers. Bowl season is no different, and in some respects even more important. It’s the last opportunity to be profitable on the sport we all know and love until next fall rolls around. So, when opportunity knocks, you have to let it in. And Fearless Leader is here to guide you through all of the MACtion bowl-bonanza with his predictions, picks, and best bets for each of the games on gameday morning. Consider it your wake-up call that there’s money to be made and MACtion can be your own personal ATM.

It’s a fact of life that we all have a budget (except for you, Elon, and free to send over that custom MACtion Tesla). So, rather than be all willy nilly reckless with the virtual bucks, Fearless leader is going to be placing no more than $250 on each game and tracking the results the following day. Call it a heat check, call it accountability, call it an archived cold take for when it doesn’t go as planned. Thanks to math, you can scale that for your budget. Only went to risk $25 per game, divide the pick amounts by 10. And so on and so forth. Yay education!

How We’ve Done So Far:

What’s gambling without accountability?

Bahamas Bowl 2021 - Link

Hit the spread, hit the points, missed the props, which I’ll take any day of the week.

Spent: $250 Game result: W $330 (+80)

Cure Bowl 2021 - Link

Hit the NIU spread, missed the total going against my own rule. Serves me right.

Spent: $150 Game result: W $190.91 (+40.91)

Lending Tree Bowl 2021 - Link

Missed the mark with both an EMU spread bet and a total point under, which only proves to me I can never bet the under ever. If the spread is a million, give me the over and hang on.

Spent: $245 Game result: W $0 (-245)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2021 - Link

Well, Kent State, thanks for playing a good first half. Second half? Not so much. At least we hit the over. So not all was lost.

Spent: $250 Game Result: W $190.91 (-59.01)

Frisco Football Classic 2021 - Link

This is an ominous foreshadowing where when I bet on the MAC, they lose. Bet against, they win. Do I take it on myself to help the conference going forward? I do.

Spent: $250 Game Result: W $0 (-250)

Camellia Bowl 2021 - Link

Well, well, well. Stick with something long enough and you find your rhythm. Such was the case with the Ball State Cardinals. We hit the spread and the over, and cleared both by dozens of points. That’s a Christmas gift unto itself.

Spent: $250 Game Result: W $478 (+228)

Quick Lane Bowl 2021 - Link

Winner winner stuffed crust pizza dinner. That’s a hit on the spread and a hit on the over for another perfect 2/2 selection and a couple of bills worth of profit. If you stuck with us, and tailed through it all, then congrats.

Spent: $250 Game Result: W $478 (+228)

2021 Sun Bowl Picks & Best Bets

Odds current at the time of publication and provided by DraftKings*

Thoughts/Commentary: It’s the last time for this football season that you’ll see Fearless Leader picks, and you need to ask yourself, do you bet on streaks to continue or streaks to end? The last two games? Perfect picks for close to half-a-grand of profit. But you have to ask yourself, tail or fade? Do you feel lucky? Well, do you? How I’m spending my budgeted $250, this time for the last time of the year...

$125 Washington State (-7)

$125 Over 57.5

Remember, it’s all just fun and games until it puts your kid through college and buys your parents a Lexus. Always be cashing...

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details