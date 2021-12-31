MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 77: Bowl recaps and a look ahead at conference play in hoops

Happy Friday Folks! We hope you’ve all had a great 2021, and we’re excited to ring in the new year with a fresh episode of the Bandwagon!

To open up the show this week, Zach and Zach take a look back at the MAC’s bowl performance thus far. Toledo and NIU got the conference off to a tough start, with a few near misses. Overall, the MAC has been a little bit disappointing this year, with a 2-5 record through seven games. Thankfully, Miami and Western Michigan performed well enough to pick up a few victories for the conference. Ball State and Toledo were especially disappointing in their performances, and it may be time for some tough questions to get asked at Toledo.

In hoops, it’s been an interesting start to conference play. Three of the six men’s games scheduled for this week were postponed, as were four of the six on the women’s side of the conference. The games that did take place gave us some interesting results: in men’s hoops, Central Michigan knocked off Kent State and Miami beat Buffalo, and the women from Toledo picked up a very nice road victory over Kent State. A few programs within the conference are still dealing with COVID issues, but we’re hopeful that the conference season will pick up in full force here over the next few weeks.

Once again, Happy New Year folks. Thanks as always for stopping by this week, and thanks again for listening. Have a great weekend, and we’ll see you back here next Friday!