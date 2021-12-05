Kent State will play Wyoming in the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Golden Flashes, meet the blue turf.

Kent State is bowl bound for the second time in the Sean Lewis era and the team is headed to Boise, ID to partake in the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21. The Golden Flashes’ opponent will be Wyoming of the Mountain West. The matchup was first reported by The Action Network’s breaking news reporter Brett McMurphy.

Kent State won its first bowl game in program history in 2019, upsetting another Mountain West opponent in Utah State in the Frisco Bowl. Despite finishing with a winning record in 2020, the Golden Flashes were not selected to a bowl game in the 2020 season, as the MAC was granted just two spots due to an array of COVID-19 related cancelations.

The Golden Flashes (7-6, 6-2 MAC) will look to string together back-to-back postseason wins and secure three consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 1972-74. Kent State fell 41-23 to Northern Illinois in the MAC Championship Game after securing its first MAC East title since 2012. The Golden Flashes have never participated in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in the event’s 24-year history.

The Cowboys (6-6, 2-6 Mountain West) participated in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2017. Led by Josh Allen, Wyoming defeated Central Michigan, 37-14. Wyoming also won the 2019 Arizona Bowl, so the program will search for its third straight bowl win under head coach Craig Bohl.

The 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on ESPN. The event will be held on Boise State’s iconic blue turf at Albertsons Stadium. Recent history suggests the winning coach may be subject to a celebratory French fries bath in the postgame festivities.