2021 Mid-American Conference Football Bowl Season Updates

All eight eligible teams in the MAC will get a shot at glory in 2021! Here’s our one-stop shop to get all the updates you can handle.

The 2021 Mid-American Conference season ended on Saturday, Dec. 4, with the young pup NIU Huskies defying the odds and lifting the trophy in Detroit a season removed from finishing winless.

But the season doesn’t stop there, as a record-high eight teams from the MAC qualified for the postseason, including all six MAC West programs, and will get their bowl assignments all Sunday afternoon.

From Sunday all the way to the end of Bowl Season, we’ll continue to update this page with all the news, previews, recaps and analysis for every game under the MAC’s purview, so be sure to tune in to this page in order to stay informed on all the latest happenings.

This page will update as the articles come in, and serve as help when older articles end up off the front page of HB, so make sure to bookmark this page, find it at the bottom of articles or or click on the stream on the front page of HB!