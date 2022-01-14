 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl

2022 College Football All-Star Game Coverage

From Pasadena to Orlando, we’ve got coverage of the major collegiate football all-star games including MAC players in one place for you!

Contributors: James H. Jimenez

As we all know, the college football season never truly ends, it just goes through phases.

This week saw the beginning of the professional scouting process, as a handful of small collegiate all-star showcases began activities earlier in the week. Starting on Saturday, January 15, the major all-star bowl games begin in earnest, with not one, but two games in Orlando, Florida.

The full schedule can be seen below (all times listed are Eastern):

  • Hula Bowl: Sat., Jan, 15, 1 p.m., at UCF’s Bounce House Stadium in Orlando, Florida
  • Spiral Tropical Bowl: Sat., Jan. 15, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
  • NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: Sat., Jan. 29, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
  • East-West Shrine Game: Thurs., Feb. 3, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Senior Bowl: Sat., Feb. 5, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

We will be providing brief player profiles, relevant news and notes, and post-game recaps of player performances whenever possible, and post them here, so be sure to bookmark for more developments!

