2022 College Football All-Star Game Coverage

As we all know, the college football season never truly ends, it just goes through phases.
This week saw the beginning of the professional scouting process, as a handful of small collegiate all-star showcases began activities earlier in the week. Starting on Saturday, January 15, the major all-star bowl games begin in earnest, with not one, but two games in Orlando, Florida.
The full schedule can be seen below (all times listed are Eastern):
- Hula Bowl: Sat., Jan, 15, 1 p.m., at UCF’s Bounce House Stadium in Orlando, Florida
- Spiral Tropical Bowl: Sat., Jan. 15, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: Sat., Jan. 29, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
- East-West Shrine Game: Thurs., Feb. 3, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Senior Bowl: Sat., Feb. 5, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
We will be providing brief player profiles, relevant news and notes, and post-game recaps of player performances whenever possible, and post them here, so be sure to bookmark for more developments!