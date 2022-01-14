2022 College Football All-Star Game Coverage

From Pasadena to Orlando, we’ve got coverage of the major collegiate football all-star games including MAC players in one place for you!

As we all know, the college football season never truly ends, it just goes through phases.

This week saw the beginning of the professional scouting process, as a handful of small collegiate all-star showcases began activities earlier in the week. Starting on Saturday, January 15, the major all-star bowl games begin in earnest, with not one, but two games in Orlando, Florida.

The full schedule can be seen below (all times listed are Eastern):

Hula Bowl: Sat., Jan, 15, 1 p.m., at UCF’s Bounce House Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Spiral Tropical Bowl: Sat., Jan. 15, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: Sat., Jan. 29, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

East-West Shrine Game: Thurs., Feb. 3, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Senior Bowl: Sat., Feb. 5, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

We will be providing brief player profiles, relevant news and notes, and post-game recaps of player performances whenever possible, and post them here, so be sure to bookmark for more developments!