MAC Bandwagon Episode 79: Hoops is in full swing!

Happy Friday folks! We hope you all made it through our coldest week yet of winter. It was a busy week on the hardwood in the MAC, and we’re excited to break it all down for you.

On the men’s side of the conference, it was another strong week for Ohio and Toledo. The Bobcats now sit 5-0 in the conference and have won eight games in a row overall, and victories this week over Kent State and Bowling Green only solidified their spot at the top of the conference. Toledo turned in an impressive week of their own, going 2-0 courtesy of victories over NIU and Miami. Akron and Buffalo aren’t going anywhere, but the Bobcats and Rockets certainly seem to be the class of the conference through three weeks.

On the women’s side of things, Toledo and Akron have been the surprises of the season. The Rockets, picked to finish eighth in the pre-season poll, have started 5-0 in conference play behind the scoring ability of Quinesha Lockett. With games this week against NIU and Ball State, the Rockets have an opportunity to extend their win streak to seven games. Akron has been another pleasant surprise, as the Zips have gotten off to a 3-1 start in conference play behind Jordyn Dawson. After winning only four MAC games last season, the Zips have shown major strides in coach Melissa Jackson’s fourth season.

As always, thanks for stopping by this week folks. Stay warm out there, have a great week, and we’ll see you back here next Friday!