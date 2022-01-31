In Pictures: Bowling Green Falcons vs Ferris State Bulldogs

The Bowling Green Falcons loaded up the bus and traveled north to Big Rapids, Michigan, for a weekend series with CCHA conference foe Ferris State. The Friday night matchup went the Falcons’ way as they secured a 4-3 win thanks to two third period goals. With a sweep on the line, as well as valuable conference points, the teams took the ice once again on Saturday night for a rematch.

The puck dropped and the action was on. The Falcons came out on fire and dominated possession for the first several minutes of the game. It seemed almost as if the game was being played on a slanted sheet of ice as Bowling Green kept the puck in the Bulldogs’ zone for much of the early game. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to make it count with a goal. By the time the first period drew to a close the Falcons had a 17 to 7 shot advantage, but nevertheless the game remained scoreless.

After a quick break (and adorable kid’s hockey shootout,) the puck was down for the second period. Just under two minutes in the Falcons picked up a penalty for for too many men on the ice, putting Ferris State on the power play. The Bulldogs made the most of their opportunity and cashed in a goal. Despite dominating the game up to this point, the Falcons were all of a sudden trailing by one goal.

Bowling Green would get their own golden opportunity a few minutes later with a five-on-three power play, but once again they failed to make it count. After a few minutes of bacl-and-forth hockey, Bowling Green’s Evan Dougherty was ejected for a hit to the head along the boards, which gave Ferris State a five minute power play.

Ferris State found the back of the net once again just a few minutes later, but the call would be overturned after a review due to offsides. I was standing with my back to the Ferris State student section and needless to say they were not pleased with the call.

The second period drew to a close and the Falcons headed into the intermission still just one goal behind. Ferris State was called for an interference penalty shortly after the puck dropped for the third period. The Falcons paid this one off with a goal from Sam Craggs.

Tied at one goal apiece, the action heated up as the clock ticked down in the third period. Both goalies made tremendous point-blank saves to keep things tied up. Ferris State’s goalie even managed to play the last few minutes of the game without his stick (!!!)

The clock eventually hit all zeroes and we were headed to overtime.

Per CCHA rules, the first overtime period would be 3-on-3 hockey. If the score remained tied after the first overtime period we would head to a shootout. The shootout would not be necessary though as Ferris State found the back of the net for the game winning goal less than two minutes into the period.

Bowling Green’s record now sits at 13-10-3 (10-7-1-2 CCHA). Up next for Bowling Green is a home series vs CCHA leader Minnesota State on February 4th and 5th.

See a gallery of photos from Saturday night’s action below!