2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Oct. 1

It’s the first week of October, and as the autumn air gets chillier, the Mid-American Conference season starts to spark up from embers to flames.

All 12 teams find themselves in action once again, but this time, it’s only two teams in non-conference play, as Western Michigan and EMU will find resolution to their non-league slate of games.

We get at least one trophy game to kick off the month, with NIU and Ball State fighting for The Bronze Stalk for the 16th year in a row. Most every other team (save Buffalo and Ball State) will be going into their first league contest, hoping to establish themselves early on as potential contenders.

Here’s the full slate of times, channels and odds below:

Akron Zips vs. Bowling Green Falcons

Game Info:

Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio When: Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST Weather: 63 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, with an eight percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 12 MPH.

63 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, with an eight percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 12 MPH. Odds: Bowling Green is a 9.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 50, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99.

Ball State Cardinals at Northern Illinois Huskies

Game Info:

Where: Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana When: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 2 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 1, 2022, 2 p.m. EST Weather: 69 degrees and sunny, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 15 MPH.

69 degrees and sunny, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 15 MPH. Odds: Northern Illinois is a 4.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 60, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9.

Buffalo Bulls vs. Miami RedHawks

Game Info:

Where: UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York

UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York When: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST Weather: 63 degrees and cloudy, with a nominal percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 14 MPH.

63 degrees and cloudy, with a nominal percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 14 MPH. Odds: Buffalo is an 2.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 50.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450.

Central Michigan Chippewas at Toledo Rockets

Game Info:

Where: The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio

The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio When: Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST Weather: 67 degrees and cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 12 MPH.

67 degrees and cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 12 MPH. Odds: Toledo is a seven-point favorite, with an over/under of 56, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on the NFL Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be on the NFL Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available via the NFL App, or on cable streaming services which carry NFLN as an option. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available via the NFL App, or on cable streaming services which carry NFLN as an option. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network, while Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5.

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. UMass Minutemen

Game Info:

Where: Rynearson Field in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Field in Ypsilanti, Michigan When: Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. EST Weather: 68 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 13 MPH.

68 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 13 MPH. Odds: EMU is a 20-point favorite, with an over/under of 53.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1.

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Ohio Bobcats

Game Info:

Where: Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio When: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 3:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 1, 2022, 3:30 p.m. EST Weather: 61 degrees and cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, steadily increasing throughout. Winds at 12 MPH.

61 degrees and cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, steadily increasing throughout. Winds at 12 MPH. Odds: Kent State is an 11-point favorite, with an over/under of 65.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will not be televised, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will not be televised, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Russ Eisentein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5, while Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640.

Western Michigan Broncos vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

Game Info:

Where: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan When: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 6 p.m. Eastern time.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 6 p.m. Eastern time. Weather: 67 and clear at kickoff, with on chance of precipitation. Winds at 10 MPH.

67 and clear at kickoff, with on chance of precipitation. Winds at 10 MPH. Odds: Western Michigan is a 16-point favorite, with an over/under of 49.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: