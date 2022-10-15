2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Oct. 15

Separation Saturday is officially here.

With Ball State and Buffalo wrapping up their respective non-conference slates, the remaining 10 Mid-American programs look to move forward and establish their credibility in their division races, as just this week and next remain on the primary weekend slates before November weeknight #MACtion.

There are already several teams in vital need of a win to keep their heads above water, as Akron, CMU and NIU all sit at 1-5 and one more loss puts them in the perilous position of missing out on a bowl game. BGSU, Kent State and WMU all need a win to right their ships as well, as they all sit at 2-4 and could use some encouraging results to keep their postseason hopes afloat.

Meanwhile, Toledo has a chance to expand upon their dominating 3-0 margin in league play and possibly top the tables in the conference overall since Buffalo is in non-conference play.

It’s a day full of intrigue for MAC football diehards. Here’s the full slate of times, channels and odds below:

Akron Zips vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Game Info:

Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio When: Saturday, October 15, 2022 at noon p.m. EST

Saturday, October 15, 2022 at noon p.m. EST Weather: 53 degrees and mostly cloudy at kickoff, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 13 MPH.

53 degrees and mostly cloudy at kickoff, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 13 MPH. Odds: Central is a 13-point favorite, with an over/under of 59, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5.

Ball State Cardinals at UConn Huskies

Game Info:

Where: Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana When: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. EST Weather: 55 degrees and sunny, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 12 MPH.

55 degrees and sunny, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 12 MPH. Odds: Ball State is a 9.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 47.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN3. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN3. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Mike Cripspino (play-by-play) and Wayne Norman (color) will provide the UConn call for ESPN 97-9 Hartford.

Buffalo Bulls at UMass Minutemen

Game Info:

Where: McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts

McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST Weather: 65 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.

65 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH. Odds: Buffalo is an 17-point favorite, with an over/under of 47.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN3. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN3. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Tyler Murray (play-by-play) and Pete Brock (color) will provide the radio call on WCRN 830 AM.

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Game Info:

Where: Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan When: Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST Weather: 53 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 17 MPH.

53 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 17 MPH. Odds: EMU is a 2.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 67, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be a streaming exclusive, and thus will not be televised.

The game will be a streaming exclusive, and thus will not be televised. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1, while Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9,

Kent State Golden Flashes at Toledo Rockets

Game Info:

Where: The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio

The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio When: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 3:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 15, 2022, 3:30 p.m. EST Weather: 54 degrees and cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 15 MPH.

54 degrees and cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 15 MPH. Odds: Toledo is an 7.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 61.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will not be televised, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will not be televised, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640, while Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network,

Miami RedHawks at Bowling Green Falcons

Game Info:

Where: Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at noon Eastern time.

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at noon Eastern time. Weather: 50 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 17 MPH.

50 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 17 MPH. Odds: Miami is a seven-point favorite, with an over/under of 45, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be a streaming exclusive, and thus will not be televised.

The game will be a streaming exclusive, and thus will not be televised. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99.

Ohio Bobcats at Western Michigan Broncos

Game Info:

Where: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan When: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 3:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 8, 2022, 3:30 p.m. EST Weather: 50 degrees and mostly cloudy at kickoff, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 15 MPH.

50 degrees and mostly cloudy at kickoff, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 15 MPH. Odds: Ohio is a one-point favorite, with an over/under of 59.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: