2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Oct. 15

Separation Saturday is officially here.
With Ball State and Buffalo wrapping up their respective non-conference slates, the remaining 10 Mid-American programs look to move forward and establish their credibility in their division races, as just this week and next remain on the primary weekend slates before November weeknight #MACtion.
There are already several teams in vital need of a win to keep their heads above water, as Akron, CMU and NIU all sit at 1-5 and one more loss puts them in the perilous position of missing out on a bowl game. BGSU, Kent State and WMU all need a win to right their ships as well, as they all sit at 2-4 and could use some encouraging results to keep their postseason hopes afloat.
Meanwhile, Toledo has a chance to expand upon their dominating 3-0 margin in league play and possibly top the tables in the conference overall since Buffalo is in non-conference play.
It’s a day full of intrigue for MAC football diehards. Here’s the full slate of times, channels and odds below:
Akron Zips vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
Game Info:
- Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio
- When: Saturday, October 15, 2022 at noon p.m. EST
- Weather: 53 degrees and mostly cloudy at kickoff, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 13 MPH.
- Odds: Central is a 13-point favorite, with an over/under of 59, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.
- Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5.
Ball State Cardinals at UConn Huskies
Game Info:
- Where: Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana
- When: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. EST
- Weather: 55 degrees and sunny, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 12 MPH.
- Odds: Ball State is a 9.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 47.5, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN3. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
- Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Mike Cripspino (play-by-play) and Wayne Norman (color) will provide the UConn call for ESPN 97-9 Hartford.
Buffalo Bulls at UMass Minutemen
Game Info:
- Where: McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts
- When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST
- Weather: 65 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.
- Odds: Buffalo is an 17-point favorite, with an over/under of 47.5, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.
- Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN3. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
- Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Tyler Murray (play-by-play) and Pete Brock (color) will provide the radio call on WCRN 830 AM.
Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
Game Info:
- Where: Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- When: Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST
- Weather: 53 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 17 MPH.
- Odds: EMU is a 2.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 67, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be a streaming exclusive, and thus will not be televised.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
- Radio options: Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1, while Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9,
Kent State Golden Flashes at Toledo Rockets
Game Info:
- Where: The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio
- When: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 3:30 p.m. EST
- Weather: 54 degrees and cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 15 MPH.
- Odds: Toledo is an 7.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 61.5, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will not be televised, as it is a streaming exclusive.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
- Radio options: Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640, while Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network,
Miami RedHawks at Bowling Green Falcons
Game Info:
- Where: Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio
- When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at noon Eastern time.
- Weather: 50 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 17 MPH.
- Odds: Miami is a seven-point favorite, with an over/under of 45, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be a streaming exclusive, and thus will not be televised.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
- Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99.
Ohio Bobcats at Western Michigan Broncos
Game Info:
- Where: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan
- When: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 3:30 p.m. EST
- Weather: 50 degrees and mostly cloudy at kickoff, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 15 MPH.
- Odds: Ohio is a one-point favorite, with an over/under of 59.5, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be aired nationally on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via Paramount+, with other cable/satellite provider streaming services also available. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
- Radio options: Robin Hook (play-by-play) will provide the WMU call for Jack 106.5 FM, while Russ Eisentein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5.
Loading comments...