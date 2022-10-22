 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Oct. 22

The last series of weekend games is upon us, as all 12 programs hope to enter the weeknight #MACtion on the right foot.

By James H. Jimenez
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here’s the full slate of times, channels and odds below:

Akron Zips vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Game Info:

  • Where: Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio
  • When: Saturday, October 22, 2022 at noon p.m. EST
  • Weather: 63 degrees and mostly sunny at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 9 MPH.
  • Odds: Kent State is an 18.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 68, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640.

Ball State Cardinals vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

NCAA Football: Ball State at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Game Info:

  • Where: Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana
  • When: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 2:00 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 67 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 16 MPH.
  • Odds: Ball State is a 2.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 58.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN3. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
  • Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1,

Bowling Green Falcons at Central Michigan Chippewas

MAC Logo on Kelly/Shorts Turf James H. Jimenez

Game Info:

  • Where: Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 65 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 9 MPH.
  • Odds: Central is a 6.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 50, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be a streaming exclusive, and thus will not be televised.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via ESPN3. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
  • Radio options: Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5, while Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99.

Buffalo Bulls vs. Toledo Rockets

NCAA Football: Coastal Carolina at Buffalo Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

Game Info:

  • Where: UB Stadium in Amherst, New York
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 65 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 14 MPH.
  • Odds: Toledo is an seven-point favorite, with an over/under of 57, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
  • Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network,

Northern Illinois Huskies at Ohio Bobcats

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 16 Toledo at Ohio Photo by Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • When: Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 69 degrees and mostly sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 9 MPH.
  • Odds: NIU is a three-point favorite, with an over/under of 64.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be a streaming exclusive, and thus will not be televised.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
  • Radio options: Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9, while Russ Eisentein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5.

Miami RedHawks vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Ohio v Miami (OH) Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • When: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 3:30 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 75 degrees and mostly cloudy at kickoff, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 11 MPH.
  • Odds: Miami is a 6.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 44, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be aired nationally on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via Paramount+, with other cable/satellite provider streaming services also available. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
  • Radio options: Robin Hook (play-by-play) will provide the WMU call for Jack 106.5 FM, while Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450,

