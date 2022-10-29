2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Oct. 29

Bad news: There’s only two games on the docket for this upcoming Saturday. Good news: That means #MACtion is around the corner, as the other eight programs are on a BYE week to prepare for the weeknight slate over the month of November!

The two games up on offer are very interesting for very different reasons.

Miami is trying to keep their bowl dreams alive against an Akron team who has proven punchy in several games this season in a game where both teams have four combined victories. The winner would step out of the MAC East basement.

At the same time, one of the most unexpectedly important bouts in the MAC West division race starts up at The Factory, as Eastern Michigan hosts division leader Toledo with a chance to take the lead with a win. Toledo can get a two-game gap on the the West if they can secure victory.

Here’s the full slate of times, channels and odds below:

Akron Zips at Miami RedHawks

Game Info:

Where: Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio

Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio When: Saturday, October 29, 2022 at noon p.m. EST

Saturday, October 29, 2022 at noon p.m. EST Weather: 61 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 4 MPH.

61 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 4 MPH. Odds: Miami is an eight-point favorite, with an over/under of 50, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450,

Toledo Rockets at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Game Info:

Where: Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan When: Saturday, October 29, 2022, noon p.m. EST

Saturday, October 29, 2022, noon p.m. EST Weather: 52 degrees and sunny, with minimal chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 4 MPH.

52 degrees and sunny, with minimal chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 4 MPH. Odds: Toledo is a 6.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 54, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: