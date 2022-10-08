2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Oct. 8

It’s the second week of October, and the air has crisped up the autumn leaves, leaving perfect football weather all over the Rust Belt.

Luckily for all of us, there’s six games on the docket, all of which are conference matchups with some already pretty intriguing stakes attached, as some teams have already played two MAC games, while most have played one.

All six of the games are inter-division, which should help offer a little bit of clarity— or muddy the waters— in the division races.

We’ll have to cherish the weekend games while we have them, as November weeknight #MACtion will be before we know it!

Here’s the full slate of times, channels and odds below:

Akron Zips at Ohio Bobcats

Game Info:

Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio When: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. EST Weather: 55 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 6 MPH.

55 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 6 MPH. Odds: Ohio is a 11-point favorite, with an over/under of 59, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN3. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Russ Eisentein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5.

Ball State Cardinals at Central Michigan Chippewas

Game Info:

Where: Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan When: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 3:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 8, 2022, 3:30 p.m. EST Weather: 53 degrees and sunny, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 16 MPH.

53 degrees and sunny, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 16 MPH. Odds: Central Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 63.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5.

Buffalo Bulls vs. Bowling Green Falcons

Game Info:

Where: Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio When: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 12 p.m. EST

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 12 p.m. EST Weather: 51 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 10 MPH.

51 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 10 MPH. Odds: Buffalo is an two-point favorite, with an over/under of 54.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App.

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Western Michigan Broncos

Game Info:

Where: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan When: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 12 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 12 p.m. EST Weather: 52 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 13 MPH.

52 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 13 MPH. Odds: WMU is a five-point favorite, with an over/under of 55.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be aired nationally on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscritpion is required for viewing.

The game will be aired nationally on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscritpion is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be streamed on Paramount+, or on any cable/satellite subscription streaming service. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be streamed on Paramount+, or on any cable/satellite subscription streaming service. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1, while Robin Hook (play-by-play) will provide the WMU call for Jack 106.5 FM.

Kent State Golden Flashes at Miami RedHawks

Game Info:

Where: Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio

Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio When: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 3:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 8, 2022, 3:30 p.m. EST Weather: 59 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 5 MPH.

59 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 5 MPH. Odds: Kent State is an five-point favorite, with an over/under of 57, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will not be televised, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will not be televised, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640.

Toledo Rockets at Northern Illinois Huskies

Game Info:

Where: Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois

Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois When: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. Weather: 55 degrees and clear at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 13 MPH.

55 degrees and clear at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 13 MPH. Odds: Toledo is a 5.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 60, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: