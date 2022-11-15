2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Tuesday, Nov. 15

Tuesday night is here once again, and this week, it brings two games which still hold a bit of intrigue despite the West being decided.

The Ohio Bobcats look to solidify control of the MAC East with their cross-divisional game against Ball State on the road, as the Cardinals are searching for the all-important sixth victory of the 2022 campaign to get to the postseason. A loss for the ‘Cats means BGSU or Buffalo can jump back into the mix with a win.

Meanwhile, kicking off at the same time, the Battle of I-75 is set to potentially decide the fate of the Bowling Green Falcons, who desperately need a win to both keep pace in the MAC East division title race and qualify for a postseason bid. Toledo clinched their trip to Detroit last week due to tiebreakers, so they’ll look to score style points in a bitter rivalry game.

Here’s the full slate of times, channels and odds below:

Ohio Bobcats at Ball State Cardinals

Game Info:

Where: Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana When: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern time

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 36 degrees and clear at kickoff, with a 61 percent chance of show, decreasing throughout. Winds at 2 MPH.

36 degrees and clear at kickoff, with a 61 percent chance of show, decreasing throughout. Winds at 2 MPH. Odds: Ohio is a four-point favorite, with an over/under of 53.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will be nationally televised on ESPN2. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

This game will be nationally televised on ESPN2. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App, as well as on Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling and and the native streaming services of the various cable/satellite providers who carry the ESPN family of networks. A valid subscription is required for all streams.

Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Russ Eisentein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5.

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Toledo Rockets

Game Info:

Where: The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio

The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio When: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, 7 p.m. Eastern time

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, 7 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 39 degrees and rain/sleet showers, with 48 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 2 MPH.

39 degrees and rain/sleet showers, with 48 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 2 MPH. Odds: Toledo is a 15.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 51, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: