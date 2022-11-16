2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Wednesday, Nov. 16

It’s going to be hard to live up to the drama of Tuesday night’s games, but six teams will certainly give it their all in a pivotal weekend which could decide the postseason fates of several teams.

We get three different must-win scenarios in the three different windows, with Kent State (6 p.m.), Miami (7 p.m.) and Central Michigan (8 p.m.) all needing a win tonight to set up another must-win scenario next week.

NIU, who is already out of postseason contention, can play the role of spoiler agaisnt Miami, while WMU looks to do the same for CMU— while also taking back possession of the Victory Cannon after losing it last season.

EMU, meanwhile, seeks to make themselves an attractive option for potential bowl suitors with a win against the preseason favorite to win the MAC East.

There’s a lot to play for this Wednesday, to say the least.

Here’s the full slate of times, channels and odds below:

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Game Info:

Where: Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio When: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 6 p.m. Eastern time

Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 6 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 35 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 9 MPH.

35 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 9 MPH. Odds: Kent State is a 7.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 61.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will be nationally televised on ESPN2. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

This game will be nationally televised on ESPN2. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App, as well as on Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling and and the native streaming services of the various cable/satellite providers who carry the ESPN family of networks. A valid subscription is required for all streams.

Radio options: Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640, while Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1.

Miami RedHawks vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Game Info:

Where: Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois

Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois When: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 7 p.m. Eastern time

Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 7 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 31 degrees and snow showers, with a 21 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 8 MPH.

31 degrees and snow showers, with a 21 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 8 MPH. Odds: NIU is a two-point favorite, with an over/under of 47.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will be nationally televised on the CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

This game will be nationally televised on the CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the Paramount+ app, as well as Hulu, YouTube TV and the native streaming services of the various cable/satellite providers who carry CBSSN. A valid subscription is required for all streams.

The game will be available for streaming on the Paramount+ app, as well as Hulu, YouTube TV and the native streaming services of the various cable/satellite providers who carry CBSSN. A valid subscription is required for all streams. Radio options: Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9, while Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450.

Western Michigan Broncos at Central Michigan Chippewas

Game Info:

Where: Deromedi/Kramer Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Deromedi/Kramer Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan When: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 8 p.m. Eastern time

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 8 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 32 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, with 17 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 3 MPH.

32 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, with 17 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 3 MPH. Odds: CMU is a 10-point favorite, with an over/under of 49.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: