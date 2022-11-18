Saturday’s Akron at Buffalo game postponed due to weather conditions

The city of Buffalo declared a state of emergency Thursday due to historic levels of snowfall. Heavy lake effect snow is expected to range between four and five feet in Buffalo, which is set to shut down many places in the city and surrounding area.

Thus, it was announced Friday morning that Saturday’s college football game between the Akron Zips and Buffalo Bulls scheduled at UB Stadium in Amherst, NY was postponed. The Mid-American Conference released a statement to announce the postponement and suggest a potential reschedule to Sunday, “should weather and travel conditions permit.”

Akron at Buffalo Football Game Postponed Due to Weather Conditions pic.twitter.com/ebkrkzxxzp — #MACtion (@MACSports) November 18, 2022

No potential makeup date other than Sunday has been revealed thus far.

The Akron at Buffalo game isn’t the first football game this weekend affected by the snowstorm. Sunday’s NFL contest between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns was relocated to Ford Field in Detroit and will still transpire at its originally scheduled time.

If the game is not rescheduled, there could be bowl eligibility and MAC Championship Game implications. For the MAC title race, Buffalo can win the East division should the Bulls win out in addition to Bowling Green beating Ohio. And from a bowl eligibility standpoint, although Akron is eliminated from contention, Buffalo still needs one additional win to clinch the postseason. The 5-5 Bulls close with a home game against Kent State on Saturday, Nov. 26.