2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Tuesday, Nov. 22

The last Tuesday slate of #MACtion is upon us, and it has blessed us with two intriguing matchups with all the stakes you could hope for attached.

BGSU travels to Athens fresh off their shocking upset victory against Toledo, looking for lightning to strike twice against the homestanding— and hobbled— Bobcats. An Ohio win clinches the division outright, while BGSU needs to win and for Buffalo to lose on Saturday to advance to Detroit.

Meanwhile, a fight of a different color will take place in Oxford, as Ball State and Miami battle for both a bowl bid and a rivalry trophy, with the Redbird Rivalry trophy once again up for grabs.

Today’s results will find teams at the height of elation and the low points of defeat regardless of the results, which should make for a great three hours of intrigue.

Here’s the full slate of times, channels and odds below:

Ball State Cardinals vs. Miami RedHawks

Game Info:

Where: Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio

Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio When: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern time

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 43 degrees and clear at kickoff, with a minimal chance of snow, decreasing throughout. Winds at 4 MPH.

43 degrees and clear at kickoff, with a minimal chance of snow, decreasing throughout. Winds at 4 MPH. Odds: Miami is a three-point favorite, with an over/under of 44, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will be a streaming exclusive, and thus will not be televised.

This game will be a streaming exclusive, and thus will not be televised. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450.

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Ohio Bobcats

Game Info:

Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio When: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, 7 p.m. Eastern time

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, 7 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 37 degrees and partly cloudy, with minimal percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 1 MPH.

37 degrees and partly cloudy, with minimal percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 1 MPH. Odds: Ohio is a 6.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 55, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: