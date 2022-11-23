Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert announces intent to enter transfer portal

After four years under center for the Miami RedHawks, quarterback Brett Gabbert has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. The long-time RedHawk signalcaller indicated his intention via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

I will always be a Redhawk.❤️ pic.twitter.com/6cHoWRww6H — Brett Gabbert (@BrettGabbert) November 23, 2022

“To my coaches, thank you for believing in me when not many did,” Gabbert said in his statement. “Thank you for trusting me to lead the team as a true freshman. And most importantly, thank you for coaching me into the player and person I am today.”

Gabbert will have two years of eligibility remaining, as he retains redshirt status this year due to only making four appearances with the RedHawks.

Gabbert burst onto the scene in 2019 as a true freshman, becoming the first true freshman QB to start a season opener in program history. He finished the year throwing for 2,411 yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, as well as rushing for three touchdowns. Gabbert started all 14 games and led the RedHawks to their first MAC championship since 2010 over the heavily-favored Central Michigan Chippewas. For his efforts, Gabbert finished as the MAC Freshman of the Year.

The 2020 season was a wash, as Miami competed in just three games due to COVID, only two of which Gabbert participated in.

In 2021 he saw a return to form with 2,648 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions on a 59 percent completion percentage en route to Third Team All-MAC honors. Gabbert led Miami to its first bowl win in 11 years by defeating North Texas in the Frisco Football Classic, and he took MVP honors home in the aftermath of victory.

Unfortunately for Gabbert, 2022 did not treat him as kindly, with an injury to his throwing arm in the season opener limiting him to four starts. When he did see the field, he was efficient, finishing with 816 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions on a 64 percent completion rating against stiff competition.

His remaining eligibility, combined with the emergence of backup QB Aveon Smith, likely played a role in the decision.

Gabbert, a St. Louis, Missouri native, will likely attract some decent Power Five attention as a four-year starter from an NFL family. Brett’s brother, Blaine, was a former Missouri Tiger who was a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2011. Blaine, in his 11th season as a veteran, is currently the backup QB in Tampa Bay behind Tom Brady.

Miami is set to participate in its final game of the season, the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16, without Gabbert in the lineup.