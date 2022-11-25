2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Friday, Nov. 25

Unlike the Tuesday duo of games, there isn’t a lot of title game or bowl intrigue in the selection of MAC offerings on Friday.

That doesn’t mean there’s nothing to see here, though.

Central Michigan currently holds the round-robin Michigan MAC Trophy, and despite their 4-7 record, they can retain it for another year with a win over Eastern Michigan. If the Eagles win, it’ll be their best season by record since 1987, and they;ll win the Michigan MAC Trophy outright for the first time since 2011.

Meanwhile in Kalamazoo, WMU and Toledo face each other in a tilt where the Broncos will be motivated to grab an upset win on Senior Day. With Treyson Bourguet sitting to preserve a redshirt, Jack Salopek will get another chance to show he’s the QB of the future for WMU. Toledo, meanwhile, hopes to stay afloat as they go through several injuries at the QB position prior to their appearance in the MAC title game next weekend.

Here’s the full slate of times, channels and odds for both of the Friday games below:

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

Game Info:

Where: Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan When: Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at noon Eastern time

Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at noon Eastern time Weather: 44 degrees and mostly sunny at kickoff, with a minimal chance of precipitation. Winds at 13 MPH.

44 degrees and mostly sunny at kickoff, with a minimal chance of precipitation. Winds at 13 MPH. Odds: EMU is a one-point favorite, with an over/under of 54.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will be aired nationally on the CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

This game will be aired nationally on the CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the Paramount+ app, as well as Hulu, YouTube TV and the native streaming services of the various cable/satellite providers who carry CBSSN. A valid subscription is required for all streams.

Radio options: Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5, while Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1.

Toledo Rockets vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Game Info:

Where: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan When: Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at noon Eastern time

Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at noon Eastern time Weather: 44 degrees and partly cloudy, with minimal percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 11 MPH.

44 degrees and partly cloudy, with minimal percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 11 MPH. Odds: Toledo is a 7.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 52, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: