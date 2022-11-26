2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Nov. 26

This is almost the end, my friends.

There’s only three regular season games left, with two of them taking place on this particular day. Were it not for the postponement of the Akron/Buffalo game last week, today would be the last day of the season. Alas, that is not the case!

Buffalo is fighting for their sixth win against Kent State, trying to claim a postseason berth after failing to claim a win over the last three weeks. Meanwhile, NIU looks to end their 2022 campaign on a positive note against Akron, who is seeking to end a nine-game losing streak.

Here’s the full slate of times, channels and odds for both of the Saturday games below:

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Buffalo Bulls

Game Info:

Where: UB Stadium in Amherst, New York

UB Stadium in Amherst, New York When: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 48 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with a minimal chance of precipitation. Winds at 18 MPH.

48 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with a minimal chance of precipitation. Winds at 18 MPH. Odds: Buffalo is a 4.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 52, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be aired on television due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be aired on television due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

Radio options: Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640, while Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App.

Akron Zips vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Game Info:

Where: Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois

Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois When: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 52 degrees and mostly sunny, with minimal percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 16 MPH.

52 degrees and mostly sunny, with minimal percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 16 MPH. Odds: NIU is a 10-point favorite, with an over/under of 53, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: