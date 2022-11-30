2022 MAC Football Championship Game Updates

Toledo and Ohio travel up north to decide once and for all which team will be crowned the best team of the 2022 campaign.

Its’ the most wonderful time of the year.

While Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa and the various other end-of-year holidays are wonderful in their own ways, they’ll have to sit and wait their turns, as this week is all about the MAC Football Championship Game!

The Toledo Rockets (7-5, 5-3 MAC) and Ohio Bobcats (9-3, 7-1 MAC) are set to do battle at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, to decide once and for all which team is tops in the MAC.

As always, Hustle Belt will provide as much coverage from as many angles as possible to inform you, the reader, about everything you need to know ahead of this inter-state matchup on neutral grounds.

Whether you’re watching #MACtion for the first time, or you’re a loyal follower, we’re here to help you learn about the culmination of a full season of the Best Little Conference in the Midwest.

Throughout the week, we’ll be pinning items in this stream so you can catch up on everything you need to know heading into Saturday’s game, so be sure to refresh this page every so often for the latest.

On behalf of all of us here at the Belt, enjoy!