2022 All-MAC Teams and Individual Awards Revealed

The 2022 All-MAC teams and individual awards were revealed by the conference on Wednesday, three days prior to the annual MAC Championship Game in Detroit.

Individual Awards

The individual awards were voted on by the MAC’s 12 head coaches:

Vern Smith Leadership Award (MAC MVP) : Kurtis Rourke, QB, Ohio

: Kurtis Rourke, QB, Ohio MAC Offensive Player of the Year : Kurtis Rourke, QB, Ohio

: Kurtis Rourke, QB, Ohio MAC Defensive Player of the Year : Jose Ramirez, DE, Eastern Michigan

: Jose Ramirez, DE, Eastern Michigan MAC Special Teams Player of the Year : Alex McNulty, K, Buffalo

: Alex McNulty, K, Buffalo MAC Freshman of the Year : Sieh Bangura, RB, Ohio

: Sieh Bangura, RB, Ohio MAC Coach of the Year: Tim Albin, Ohio

All-MAC Teams

The MAC released First, Second, and Third team selections:

2022 All-MAC First Team Pos. Player College Pos. Player College QB Kurtis Rourke Ohio RB Carson Steele Ball State RB Marquez Cooper Kent State WR Alex Adams Akron WR Devontez Walker Kent State WR Dante Cephas Kent State WR Sam Wiglusz Ohio TE Brady Hunt Ball State OL Sidy Sow Eastern Michigan OL Marcellus Marshall Kent State OL Nolan Potter Northern Illinois OL Hagen Meservy Ohio OL Nick Rosi Toledo DL Karl Brooks Bowling Green DL Thomas Incoom Central Michigan DL Jose Ramirez Eastern Michigan DL Desjuan Johnson Toledo LB Bubba Arslanian Akron LB Shaun Dolac Buffalo LB Dallas Gant Toledo LB Zaire Barnes Western Michigan DB Marcus Fuqua Buffalo DB Donte Kent Central Michigan DB Quinyon Mitchell Toledo DB Maxen Hook Toledo K Alex McNulty Buffalo P Mitchell Tomasek Eastern Michigan KR Jaylon Jackson Eastern Michigan KR Keegan Wilburn Ohio

2022 All-MAC Second Team Pos. Player College Pos. Player College QB Dequan Finn Toledo RB Samson Evans Eastern Michigan RB Sean Tyler Western Michigan WR Jayshon Jackson Ball State WR Odieu Hiliare Bowling Green WR Mac Hippenhammer Miami (OH) WR Jerjuan Newton Toledo TE Christian Sims Bowling Green OL Ethan Crowe Ball State OL Jamezz Kimbrough Central Michigan OL Brian Dooley Eastern Michigan OL Rusty Feth Miami (OH) OL Sam Allan Kent State DL Devonte O'Malley Northern Illinois DL Jamal Hines Toledo DL Andre Carter Western Michigan DL Braden Fiske Western Michigan LB Clayton Coll Ball State LB James Patterson Buffalo LB Ryan McWood Miami (OH) LB Dyontae Johnson Toledo DB Amechi Uzodinma Ball State DB Nic Jones Ball State DB Nico Bolden Kent State DB C.J. Brown Northern Illinois DB Nate Bauer Toledo K Nathanial Vakos Ohio P Dom Dzioban Miami (OH) KR Ta'ron Keith Bowling Green KR Ja'Shaun Poke Kent State

2022 All-MAC Third Team Pos. Player College Pos. Player College QB DJ Irons Akron QB Collin Schlee Kent State RB Harrison Waylee Northern Illinois RB Sieh Bangura Ohio WR Shocky Jacques-Louis Akron WR Quian Williams Buffalo WR Tanner Knue Eastern Michigan WR Hassan Beydoun Eastern Michigan TE Joel Wilson Central Michigan OL Anthony Whigan Akron OL Gabe Wallace Buffalo OL Desmond Bessent Buffalo OL Deiyantei Powell-Woods Central Michigan OL Logan Zschernitz Northern Illinois DL Zayin West Kent State DL Michael Kennedy Northern Illinois DL James Ester Northern Illinois DL Jack McCrory Ohio LB Kyle Moretti Central Michigan LB Matthew Salopek Miami (OH) LB Keye Thompson Ohio LB Corvin Moment Western Michigan DB Jordan Riley Ball State DB John Saunders Jr. Miami (OH) DB Tariq Drake Ohio DB Keni-H Lovely Western Michigan K Jesus Gomez Eastern Michigan P Luke Elzinga Central Michigan KR Jalen Walker Miami (OH) KR De'Javion Stepney Central Michigan

All-MAC Breakdown by Team - Total (First, Second, Third)

Toledo - 10 (5, 5, 0)

- 10 (5, 5, 0) Kent State - 9 (4, 3, 2)

- 9 (4, 3, 2) Eastern Michigan - 9 (4, 2, 3)

- 9 (4, 2, 3) Ohio - 9 (4, 1, 4)

- 9 (4, 1, 4) Ball State - 8 (2, 5, 1)

- 8 (2, 5, 1) Central Michigan - 8 (2, 1, 5)

- 8 (2, 1, 5) Buffalo - 7 (3, 1, 3)

- 7 (3, 1, 3) Northern Illinois - 7 (1, 2, 4)

- 7 (1, 2, 4) Miami (OH) - 7 (0, 4, 3)

- 7 (0, 4, 3) Western Michigan - 6 (1, 3, 2)

- 6 (1, 3, 2) Akron - 5 (2, 0, 3)

- 5 (2, 0, 3) Bowling Green - 4 (1, 3, 0)

