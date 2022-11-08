2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Tuesday, Nov. 8

We’ve gotten bits and pieces of weeknight games over the last few weeks, but this week brings out the big guns, with three games airing concurrently on Tuesday and Wednesday night this week!

The Battle of the Bricks highlights the offerings on tap, as Ohio seeks to drive the train of momentum all the way to Detroit against blood rival Miami. Meanwhile, Toledo must take care of business against a Ball State side seeking a bowl game and EMU must win to keep their postseason and divisional hopes alive against Akron.

Here’s the full slate of times, channels and odds below:

Akron Zips vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

Game Info:

Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio When: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST Weather: 46 degrees and clear at kickoff, with minimal chance of precipitation. Winds at 5 MPH.

46 degrees and clear at kickoff, with minimal chance of precipitation. Winds at 5 MPH. Odds: EMU is an 7.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 56, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

This game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the Paramount+ app, as well as Hulu, YouTube TV and the native streaming services of the various cable/satellite providers who carry CBSSN. A valid subscription is required for all streams.

Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1,

Miami RedHawks vs. Ohio Bobcats

Game Info:

Where: Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio

Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio When: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, 7:30 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, 7:30 p.m. EST Weather: 53 degrees and clear, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 6 MPH.

53 degrees and clear, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 6 MPH. Odds: Ohio is a 1.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 50.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will be televised on ESPN2. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

This game will be televised on ESPN2. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App, as well as on Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling and and the native streaming services of the various cable/satellite providers who carry the ESPN family of networks. A valid subscription is required for all streams.

The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App, as well as on Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling and and the native streaming services of the various cable/satellite providers who carry the ESPN family of networks. A valid subscription is required for all streams. Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Russ Eisentein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5.

Toledo Rockets vs. Ball State Cardinals

Game Info:

Where: The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio

The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio When: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST Weather: 47 degrees and clear at kickoff, with a nine percent chance of precipitation decreasing throughout. Winds at 8 MPH.

47 degrees and clear at kickoff, with a nine percent chance of precipitation decreasing throughout. Winds at 8 MPH. Odds: Toledo is a 11.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 50.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: